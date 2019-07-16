Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Maxine Crocker Martin, 92, were be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.

Mrs. Martin, a member of First Baptist Church in Humboldt, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Bailey Park Community Living Center surrounded by the ones she loved most. She was a loving friend, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family beyond words. Mrs. Martin loved to travel. She cherished making quilts for her children and grandchildren, and was known for the best sweet tea around.

Mrs. Martin, the daughter of J.B. and Maudie Pearl Cole of Arkansas and one of six siblings, was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Crocker, and more recently her husband, David Martin; and both of her sons, Darrell Crocker and Roy Crocker.

She is survived by her granddaughters, Heather Crocker Colburn, Jennifer Crocker Murphy, Ashley Tomlin and Christy Cloud; grandsons, Kellan Crocker, Justin Crocker, Christopher Crocker, Stephen Vinson and David ‘Rowdy’ Byrum; many bright young great-grandchildren; and by her very dear friend, Barbara Adams.

Mrs. Martin loved her family fiercely and has made a lasting impression on each and every life she has touched. Her sweet spirit will live on in our hearts forever.