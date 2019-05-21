Summer Meals program begins June 3

by Danny Wade

With the school year coming to an end and the summer break around the corner, school officials are gearing up once again for the Summer Meals program.

The Summer Meals program allows all kids 18 and under to have two meals per day absolutely free. The program offers breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from June 3 through July 26. July 4 and 5 will not serve meals due to the Independence Day holidays.

Locations this year will be Stigall Primary School and Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School. At Stigall, diners are asked to use the side entrance on the pre-k side of the building, closest to the playground. For HJSHS, guests will enter directly into the cafeteria doors located on the right side of the school. Take the right driveway at the fork of the main entrance and continue to the parking area.

Ginny Hatch, food services director for Humboldt City Schools wants people to know this is not just for Humboldt students. Anyone 18 or under can eat free. Adults can eat as well for a small price. Adults breakfast price is only $2 and lunch is $3.25. Breakfast is served 7:30 – 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Some of the breakfast items diners could see on the menu are sausage and biscuit, chicken and biscuit, cereal, muffins and yogurt. Each meal consists of an entrée, fruit and milk.

For lunch, diners will enjoy an entrée, two vegetables, fruit, bread and milk. Items offered at lunch could be chicken nuggets, cheeseburger, pizza, sloppy Joe, corndog, tacos, mashed potatoes, carrot sticks, broccoli, French fries, green beans, strawberries, grapes, peaches, pineapples and pears.

As a bonus this year, Fridays will be pizza day. Hatch said Pizza Hut would provide pizza those days.

Not only will the Summer Meals Program serve meals at Stigall and the junior/senior high school, they will also provide meals for the Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt and camp discovery, Sugar Creek summer program and Humboldt Headstart behind Stigall.

Hatch said visitors are always welcome to enjoy a good, healthy meal.