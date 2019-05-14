Strawberry Festival Royalty Pageants

Hostess Princess Revue
HOSTESS PRINCESS – Brooklyn Smith was selected to reign over the 83rd Strawberry Festival as Hostess Princess. She is the daughter of Kimberly Smith. The Hostess Princess court are (from left) 4th Maid Addison Graves, daughter of Jeff and Penny Graves; 1st Maid Haley Hill, daughter of Rob Hill and Heather Hill Bratton; (Hostess Princess Smith); 2nd Maid Amanda Simmons, daughter of James and Angela Simmons; and 3rd Maid Annalyse Johnson, daughter of Gary and Amanda Johnson.
Jr. Hostess Princess Revue
JUNIOR HOSTESS PRINCESS – McKayla Murphy, daughter of Hunter and Christy Murphy, will serve as the Junior Hostess Princess during next year’s Strawberry Festival. Her court consists of (from left) 3rd Maid Sadie Sanders, daughter of Robin and Dekari Sanders; 1st Maid Stella Sanford, daughter of Dru and Rachel Sanford; (Queen McKayla); 2nd Maid Collins Prince, daughter of Tyler and Jodie Prince; and 4th Maid Emery Jones, daughter of Ross and Meredith Jones.
Territorial Queens Revue
TERRITORIAL COURT – Alexia Allen (center) was crowned Territorial Queen Saturday night and will reign over the 83rd annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival next year. Queen Allen, from McKenzie, is the daughter of Brad and Melissa Allen. Her court consists of (from left) 3rd Maid Abby-Grace Berry, the daughter of Bridget Cary; 1st Maid Bre Williams, the daughter of Tracy Boucher and Brian Williams, (Queen Alexia), 2nd Maid Molly Parlow, the daughter of Bonnie and Cindy Parlow; and 4th Maid Sydney Pate, daughter of Jeremy and Gina Pate.
Miss Teen Territorial Revue
MISS TEEN TERRITORIAL – Dani Dyer of McKenzie is the Miss Teen Territorial queen for the 83rd annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival next year. She is the daughter of Ryan and Susan Dyer. Members of the court are (from left) 3rd Maid Jolee Morgan, daughter of Michael and Rene Morgan; 1st Maid Brighton Englet, daughter of Todd and Daisy Englet, (Queen Dani); 2nd Maid Autumn Isbell, daughter of Cindy Sawyers and Tracy Isbell; and 4th Maid Kaylee Tims, daughter of Amy Tims and Bobby Tims.
Junior Miss Territorial Revue
JUNIOR MISS TERRITORIAL – Anna Laura Bell, daughter of Justin and Jill Bell, was crowned as the Junior Miss Territorial queen to represent during next year’s Strawberry Festival. Her court consists of (from left) 4th Maid Hannah Fowler, daughter of Brittany and Jeremy Fowler; 2nd Maid Shylah Phinnessee, daughter of Shayn and Shereka Phinnessee; (Queen Anna); 1st Maid Hayden Swaim, daughter of Mark and Lisa Swaim; and 3rd Maid Ivy Kate Morris, daughter of Rob and Jamie Morris.
Little Miss Territorial Revue
LITTLE MISS TERRITORIAL – Farrah McDurmon was selected as the Little Miss Territorial Queen for the 83rd annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival next year. She is the daughter of Patrick and Shawna McDurmon of Paris. Her court consists of (from left) 3rd Maid Emma Cate Carr, daughter of Leigh Carr and Terry McBride; 1st Maid Averi Riley, daughter of Matt and Olivia Riley; (Queen Farrah); 2nd Maid Sophie Coln, daughter of Will and Jill Coln; and 4th Maid Elizabeth Bond, daughter of Bate and Karley Bond.
Escorts & Emcee
ESCORTS AND EMCEE – Serving as escorts during this year’s Strawberry Festival Territorial Revue are (from left) Tyler Johnson, son of Julie Blakemore Johnson; Tanner Smith, son of Alex and Kelly Smith; Emcee Shane Lynch; Payne Brittain, son of Barry and LeAnne Brittain; and Hunter Trimmer, son of Tyler and April Trimmer.