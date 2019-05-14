Recipe Contest
BEST OF SHOW – Brandi Vestal’s Luscious Layer Cake was the judges favorite during the Strawberry Festival Recipe Contest, taking home the Best of Show honor. Presenting her prize package are (from left) Recipe Committee chair Debbie Brasfield, co-chair Janice Shelton, (Vestal) and Ralph Jones III of Jones Family of Companies, title sponsor of the 82nd West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
PRESIDENT’S CHOICE – Strawberry Festival President Chelsea Caraway (left) thought Teresa Wade’s Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Brownies were absolutely scrumptious, presenting her with the President’s Choice award.
QUEEN’S CHOICE – Kaitlyn Lofton’s Strawberries & Cream took home the Queen’s Choice award during the Recipe Contest. Hostess Princess Meghan Poore selected Lofton’s dish for the prize.
BERRY’S CHOICE – The Strawberry Mascot tasted all the entries in the Kid’s category and selected Kinsley Chapmans’ Strawberry Cake Balls as the favorite.
TIM’S CHOICE – Local chef, Tim Hayes, selected Deborah Williams’ Strawberry Pasta Salad as his favorite for not only flavor but presentation and creativity as well.
FIRST PLACE WINNERS – After the Best of Show and “choice” awards were selected, judges picked the first and second place winner in each of the six categories. First place winners, joined by Tyson Foods representatives are (from left) Tyson’s Megan Flowers; Kid’s category – Ellen Johnston for her Strawberry Tart; Salad – Haley Beth Hill’s Strawberry Fluff; Miscellaneous – Laura Johnston’s Strawberry Bacon Jam; Pie – Cynthia Snell’s Strawberry Lush Pie; Cake – Denise Jones – Fresh Pickin’ Strawberry Cake; and Tyson’s Tom McCue.
STRAWBERRY ROYALTY – Members of all six Strawberry Festival royalties attended many of the events throughout the week. These young ladies were wonderful ambassadors for Humboldt and the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
Winners by category
Cake
1st – Denise Jones – Fresh Pickin’ Strawberry Cake
2nd – Donna Hardimon – Strawberry Lemonade Cake
Pie
1st – Cynthia Snell – Strawberry Lush Cake
2nd – Donna Hardimon – Strawberry Shortcake Pie
Salad
1st – Haley Beth Hill – Strawberry Fluff
2nd – Cynthia Snell – Strawberry Cheesecake Salad
Miscellaneous
1st – Laura Johnston – Strawberry Bacon Jam
2nd – Cynthia Snell – Strawberry Mango Salsa
Kid’s
1st – Ellen Johnston – Strawberry Tart
2nd – Elyse Wilkerson – Strawberry Cheesecake Cobbler