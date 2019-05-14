GRAND CHAMPION – Heavy D Smokers won the Grand Champion trophy as the big winner in the 2019 Strawberry Festival BBQ Cookoff. Team members are (from left) John Holden, Dan Fowlkes, Danny Fowlkes and Butch Bates. Heavy D also won first place in Anything But, Pulled Pork and Ribs.
RESERVE CHAMPION – K&K Kookers had the second best overall score and brought home the Reserve Champion award. Richard Watkins, a one-man cooking team, placed in three of the five categories with third place finishes in Pulled Pork and in Ribs, and fourth place in Beef.
PRESIDENT’S CHOICE – Strawberry Festival President Chelsea Caraway (left) selected Phillip Childrey’s cuisine as her favorite for the President’s Choice award.
DC SMOKERS – DC Smokers won first place in the Beef category at the BBQ Cookoff. Zac Luckey (left) and Scott Dickson display their winning trophy.
ROCKING ROE’S BBQ – Justin Roe and Billie Jo Roe cooking duo of Rocking Roe’s BBQ won first place in the Chicken category. They also finished second in the Beef category.
BILLY’S BRISKET – Billy Luckey, of Holy Smoke, shows off a pan of smoked brisket right after a judging session on Friday night.
CHICKEN ON THE BARBIE – Matt Brown (left) and Larry Brown of Killer B’s cooking team open their grill to show off their chicken Friday night.
Winners by category
Anything but
1st Heavy D Smokers
2nd Superior Saw
3rd 2 Broke 2 Smoke
4th Holy Smoke
Beef
1st DC Smokers
2nd Superior Saw
3rd Rocking Roe’s BBQ
4th K&K Kookers
Chicken
1st Rocking Roe’s BBQ
2nd 2 Broke 2 Smoke
3rd Bubba’s BBQ
4th Phillip’s BBQ
Pulled Pork
1st Heavy D Smokers
2nd Killer B’s BBQ
3rd K&K Kookers
4th Phillip’s BBQ
Ribs
1st Heavy D Smokers
2nd Riverdale Swine
3rd K&K Kookers
4th J&B BBQ