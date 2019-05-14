Strawberry Festival BBQ Cookoff

GRAND CHAMPION – Heavy D Smokers won the Grand Champion trophy as the big winner in the 2019 Strawberry Festival BBQ Cookoff. Team members are (from left) John Holden, Dan Fowlkes, Danny Fowlkes and Butch Bates. Heavy D also won first place in Anything But, Pulled Pork and Ribs.

RESERVE CHAMPION – K&K Kookers had the second best overall score and brought home the Reserve Champion award. Richard Watkins, a one-man cooking team, placed in three of the five categories with third place finishes in Pulled Pork and in Ribs, and fourth place in Beef.

 

PRESIDENT’S CHOICE – Strawberry Festival President Chelsea Caraway (left) selected Phillip Childrey’s cuisine as her favorite for the President’s Choice award.

DC SMOKERS – DC Smokers won first place in the Beef category at the BBQ Cookoff. Zac Luckey (left) and Scott Dickson display their winning trophy.

 

ROCKING ROE’S BBQ – Justin Roe and Billie Jo Roe cooking duo of Rocking Roe’s BBQ won first place in the Chicken category. They also finished second in the Beef category.

 

BILLY’S BRISKET – Billy Luckey, of Holy Smoke, shows off a pan of smoked brisket right after a judging session on Friday night.

 

CHICKEN ON THE BARBIE – Matt Brown (left) and Larry Brown of Killer B’s cooking team open their grill to show off their chicken Friday night.

 

Winners by category

Anything but

1st Heavy D Smokers

2nd Superior Saw

3rd 2 Broke 2 Smoke

4th Holy Smoke

Beef

1st DC Smokers

2nd Superior Saw

3rd Rocking Roe’s BBQ

4th K&K Kookers

Chicken

1st Rocking Roe’s BBQ

2nd 2 Broke 2 Smoke

3rd Bubba’s BBQ

4th Phillip’s BBQ

Pulled Pork

1st Heavy D Smokers

2nd Killer B’s BBQ

3rd K&K Kookers

4th Phillip’s BBQ

Ribs

1st Heavy D Smokers

2nd Riverdale Swine

3rd K&K Kookers

4th J&B BBQ

 

