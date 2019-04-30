Funeral services for Walter Howard McClanahan, 78, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at New Shiloh United Methodist Church with Pastor Helen Hamilton of the Savannah Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the New Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Shelton Funeral Home in Trenton, Tenn. and from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Mr. McClanahan was born October 19, 1940 to the late Wilber Hugh and Sophia Price McClanahan in the New Shiloh United Methodist Community.

He passed away April 27, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Mr. McClanahan was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Presbytery, serving several churches in West Tennessee, including Savannah CP Church.

He was the owner of WHMc Guns for 45 years and two months, along with his wife, Jo Ann, and partner gunsmith, Frank Elliott. Mr. McClanahan was a volunteer Gibson County special/reserve deputy program director for 33-plus years, serving in the county and community he loved. He had a passion for serving God and county, working for justice and peace, and community services, for teaching, and standing up for what’s right and wrong. He was a great man of principles. Mr. McClanahan was a volunteer hunter safety instructor for many years, certifying both students and instructors.

Mr. McClanahan is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; children, Thomas Marshall Scarborough (Tommy) of Humboldt, Tenn., Susan S. Marlar (Ken) of Trenton and Tee S. Hutton (Blane) of Adamsville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Zachary Smith (Heather), Hayden Smith, Taylor Hutton and Gracie Hutton; and a brother, Hugh McClanahan (Diana).