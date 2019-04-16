Burnett celebrates 101st birthday

101 Years Young
VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Brooksie Burnett celebrated her 101st birthday last Wednesday surrounded by family and friends at Bailey Park Community Living Center. Burnett, who is a former community news writer for the Humboldt Chronicle, enjoyed her special day when everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to her, as she nodded and clapped her hands with joy. Burnett was born in Gibson County on April 10, 1918.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS – Several of Brooksie Burnett’s family and friends attended her 101st birthday celebration last week. Instead of the traditional birthday cake, there were cupcakes arranged in a ‘101’ configuration marking the special day. Some of her family members attending included her son Rev. Eddie Burnett, cousin Hazel McCutchen, granddaughter Carolyn Hulsey, niece Barbara Horner and niece Phyllis Elliott.