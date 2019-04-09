Tim Morris

Timothy Alan Morris, age 62 of Paris passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Henry County Medical Center. His body is to be cremated and a private service will be held later with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mr. Timothy Allan Morris was born September 9, 1956 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late William Russell Morris and the late Hazel Irene Brinkley Morris.

He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Morris of Jackson, Tenn. and William Morris of Memphis, Tenn.; one sister, Barbara (Glenn) Gurley of Union City, Tenn.; and one brother, William (Janie) Morris of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.

Besides his parents, Mr. Morris was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Gill.

Mr. Morris was a veteran in the United States Air Force.

He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for GDP Trucking.