Marchers brave cold to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

by Brittan Pyron

A small crowd of Humboldtans braved the cold Monday morning to gather in celebration of Martin Luther King Day. Temperatures were below 30 degrees but that did not stop this crowd from completing its annual march from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church to the Municipal Building, where a short wreath laying ceremony was held.

Before reaching the Municipal Building, the crowd could be seen and heard singing songs of praise as it made its way down Central Ave.

Dr. Frank Thomas led the marchers in prayer. He prayed not only for peace and equality, but also for change here in Humboldt and all over the world. After the prayer, Mayor Marvin Sikes designated Martin Luther King Day in Humboldt. He also asked the children to come stand with him as the wreath was unveiled and urged them to research Dr. King’s speeches and writings.

Before making the march back to the church, Gwendolyn Thomas led the marchers in song.

Dr. Martin Luther King was a heroic leader and activist in the civil rights movement and he not only induced change here in Humboldt, but all over the nation. The participants in today’s march came together to honor his work and his teachings so that they may never be forgotten.