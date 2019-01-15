MLK march slated Monday

by Danny Wade

With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday next Monday, Humboldt area citizens, businesses and the city will all come together to honor the late civil rights leader for the annual MLK Day march. Other celebrations will be held around town as well.

The march will begin Monday, January 21 at 9 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church’s Mathis Center on Mitchell St. From there, the group will march down Mitchell, turn onto Central Ave. and congregate in the parking lot of the Municipal Building where a wreath will be laid in Dr. King’s honor.

After a short program of prominent citizens speaking, the group will march down 14th Ave. to Main St., then make their way back to the Mathis Center. Pastor Eboni Pipkin of Destiny & Deliverance Church in Milan will be the featured speaker for the program.

On Sunday, January 20, Morning Star will host a 3 p.m. program with guest speaker, Pastor Jeremy Seward of True Holiness Church in Milan. True Holiness’ choir will perform along with special guests, Kesha Macklin and Forgiven.

All of these programs are open to the public and everyone is invited to attend as Humboldt honors Martin Luther King Jr. and the legacy he left behind.