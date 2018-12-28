Dean Meredith Roe, 82, passed away December 21, 2018, at his home in Finger, Tenn.

Mr. Roe was raised in Gibson, Tenn. and attended school there. He was the son of the late Sam and Reba Roe.

He was an avid hunter in his younger years and a skilled gardener all of his life. Mr. Roe served as a military police in the United States Army in the 1960s. He resided in Memphis for 56 years and was retired from Memphis Light Gas and Water after a long successful career there. After retirement, he moved to his farm in McNairy County in 2012 and loved the country life.

Mr. Roe was a kind and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor and was blessed with many friends. He was Methodist by faith.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Linda Parker Roe; two adult brothers, Ben Roe and Earl Roe; three infant brothers, Billie Roe, J.B. Roe and William E. Roe; and a nephew.

Mr. Roe is survived by one son, John Parker Roe of Nashville, Tenn.; five nieces; and two nephews. He also leaves a special friend, Nancy House.

A graveside service for Mr. Roe was held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Medina.