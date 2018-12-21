SIZING HIM UP – Humboldt policeman A.J. Hodge uses the trained eye of a police officer as he sizes up little Johnathan Choate Jr. to assure the pajamas are the right size. Choate was assigned to Ptl. Hodge at Shop with a Cop last Tuesday night.
SHOP WITH A COP – Humboldt policemen once again held Shop with a Cop last week, purchasing necessities and toys for Humboldt kids. This year, as members of the Humboldt Police Officers Association, they raised enough money to provide for 20 kids. With the larger group, members of the Humboldt Fire Department chipped in as did officers from Medina and Trenton PDs and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department. Shop with a Cop is a great way for the kids and those in the community to see law enforcement in a different light. The kids and their families gathered in the Municipal Building basement for pizza, sodas and cake prior to heading out for the shopping spree. Some of the kids got to ride to the store in police cars and fire trucks as the group convoyed in style down Central Ave.
CHRISTMAS TOYS – Humboldt Assistant Chief Dan Ables took little Laylaih Williamson on a shopping spree last Tuesday during Shop with a Cop. She picked out some clothes, a Frozen table and chair set, and other gifts.
FIREMEN ASSISTING – Shop with a Cop was not just for policemen. Stephen Lewoczko (left) and Randal Jimenez (right) were two of the Humboldt fire fighters partnering with police. They gathered lots of Christmas goodies for (from left) Cayden Rinks, Aaliyah Osborne and Lucas Osborne.
HELP FROM NEIGHBORS – With 20 kids selected to participate in Shop with a Cop, the Humboldt Police Officers Association requested backup from neighboring agencies. Medina policeman Logan Taylor answered the call as he assisted Angel Taylor to do a little Christmas shopping. She was so proud of her new coat, boots and other items. Not only did Medina police volunteer to assist, so did Trenton PD and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.
SHOPPING FOR GIRLS – Labriylen Williamson picked out a pretty green and white outfit during Shop with a Cop last Tuesday evening. She was assigned to Lt. Tony Williams who escorted her through the store.