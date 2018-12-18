Robert Harris II

Mr. Robert “Bob” James Harris II, 74, of Trenton, passed away on December 10, 2018 at his residence.

Memorial service for Mr. Harris was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church near Milan. Visitation with the family was Saturday, December 15 from 12 – 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Mr. Harris was a retired truck driver with Averitt Express and was a member of the Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert James Harris I and Mary L. Evans Harris; a son, Robert James Harris III; and a sister, Carmelia Lorraine Taylor.

Mr. Harris is survived by his wife, Judith Harris of Trenton, Tenn.; two sons, Rodney Allen Harris (Magan) of Milan, Tenn. and Joseph Robert Harris (Lacee) of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Mary Renee Allen (Cody) of Nashville, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association or to the Concord Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan was in charge of arrangements.