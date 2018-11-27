George Hunt Oliver, 75, husband of Rebecca Lee Oliver for 49 years, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at his home in Smithville, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; sons, Col. Christopher (Stephanie) Oliver and Lt. Col William (Christina) Oliver currently serving in the USMC; and twin daughters, Allison (Michael) Safford of Smithville and Kathryn (Victor) Andrade of Anderson S.C.; grandchildren, Makena McPherson (Tex.), Piper, Houston and Tate Oliver (Okinawa, Japan), and Christina Howard (Smithville).

Mr. Oliver, the youngest son of the late Weldon C. and Frances Hunt Oliver of Humboldt, Tenn., was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Weldon Jr.

He was born in Jackson, Tenn. and raised in Humboldt. Mr. Oliver graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1965 and received a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.

Mr. Oliver was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the United Stated Air Force in 1966 and rose to the rank of colonel before his retirement in 1993 at Ramstein AB, Germany. He dedicated 26 years to military service in aircraft maintenance at various assignments throughout the world including tours in Spain, Germany, Italy and others. His Air Force jobs took him to almost every corner of Europe from Norway to Libya and Turkey. Following his retirement, he worked as a project manager for Lockheed-Martin in Texas and New Mexico. He was a true American patriot having proudly served a tour in Vietnam in 1971. His experiences helped shape him into the person everyone came to know and love. He even had an advice column in the family newsletter called “Curmudgeon’s Corner”.

Mr. Oliver was a lifelong Tennessee Volunteers’ fan who loved his team, win or lose. He liked to say he bled orange and Rocky Top was his favorite song. He passed down a love for his favorite music, the oldies from the 60s and 70s and accumulated a vast collection of vinyl records over the years. His favorite outdoor sports were fishing on local lakes, golf and photography. Mr. Oliver may have been best known for his fondness of flea marketing, where he never passed on a sale.

Of all the things Mr. Oliver ever did, being proud of his family and helping other people was his passion. After he retired from the Air Force he wanted to “come home” to his Tennessee. In the community, he gave his time to God’s Food Pantry, Senior Citizens, Boy Scouts of America, Haiti Mission, Air Force Association and served various positions within the Rotary Chapter in Smithville.

Mr. Oliver loved his family and they loved him. He was well known and respected around the community and his humor and presence will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Helping Hand of Humboldt.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28 at the First United Methodist Church in Smithville. The Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Smithville on November 29 at 11 a.m. Graveside service for family and friends will be held in Medina, Tenn. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, November 30, 2018.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.