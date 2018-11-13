Sanders, Tremblay run unopposed in Three Way

The Three Way city board will remain the same after two incumbent candidates ran unopposed in the November 6 election.

Mayor Larry Sanders will serve a second term. Sanders won his first term as mayor of Three Way in 2014, running against former incumbent mayor, James “Jimmy” Hill and contender George Baker.

In 2014, Sanders won the race garnering 52-percent of the votes, with Hill receiving 37-percent and Baker with 11-percent.

Last week Sanders received 831 complimentary votes.

Alderlady Mary Ann Tremblay also ran unopposed and will serve a fourth term.

Tremblay was first elected as alderman in 2006, battling incumbent David Turner. She narrowly won the race by 21 votes. In 2010, Tremblay faced competition from Mike Fry. Tremblay easily defeated Fry, pulling in 74-percent of the votes. Tremblay ran for a third term in 2014 with no opposition.

Tremblay won her bid last week for a fourth term, receiving 843 complimentary votes.

Sanders and Tremblay will each serve a 4-year term and will be sworn into office during the January city board meeting.

Alderman Danny Wade was not up for election during this cycle. Wade’s term ends in 2020. He is currently half way into his fourth term.