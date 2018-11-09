Scruggs now faces charges in Crockett Co.

Crockett County Sheriff Troye Klyce issued a press release Friday afternoon detailing charges against John Scruggs, former Milan High School band director, who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The release states that the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a multi-jurisdictional investigation of Scruggs that focused on the allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct involving a minor.

Sheriff’s Office investigators have concluded probable cause to be present and criminal complaints have been filed. Warrants include three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, and two counts of rape.

The release also states that Scruggs and his defense counsel have arranged his surrender.

Scruggs has had similar charges filed against him in Milan and Gibson Co. He is charged with sexual battery by an authority figure in Milan and four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure in Gibson Co.

