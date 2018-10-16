Art gala set Nov. 3

by Kim Forbes

One of Humboldt’s most beloved treasures, the West Tennessee Regional Art Center, will shine brightly on next month. The 6th Annual Art Gala will be held Saturday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. at The Opera House in downtown Humboldt.

Each year, the WTRAC hosts the art gala, which is their annual fundraiser. The proceeds from the evening go to support educational programming throughout the year. The Art Gala is an evening of music, catered food and enjoying the company of others who support the arts in the area.

With past themes relating to fine arts and elegance, the WTRAC board decided this year to go in a slightly different direction. The theme for the 2018 Art Gala is “Denim, Diamonds and Pearls”. The music will be provided by No Time Flatt, the area’s highly popular bluegrass band and winner of the TN Music Awards’ Bluegrass Band of the Year for 2017 and 2018.

For ticket information call 731-784-1787 or email wtrac@aeneas.net. Single tickets are available and a limited number of tables for eight are still available so do not delay in securing your seating.