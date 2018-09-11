Short board maneuvers short meeting

by Danny Wade

The Humboldt School Board met last Thursday evening minus a board member. Lori Coleman resigned from the board and has moved out of state.

With four members present, enough for a quorum, the meeting went on as planned.

Superintendent, Dr. Versie Hamlett, was unable to attend the meeting in person due to a family matter but did attend via phone.

With only one agenda item, the first reading of 12 board policies, the board made quick work of those. Of the 12 policies, seven dealt with charter schools due to legislation passed in Nashville this past term and new laws went into effect July 1. All policies were created Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) in accordance with Tennessee law.

A second reading will be held at the October meeting.

During the superintendent’s report, Dr. Hamlett proudly announced that all three schools cafeterias received a 100 by the health inspector. She accredited this to the good work of the cafeteria staffs and Food Service Director Ginny Hatch.

Also during her report, Dr. Hamlett said she will be meeting with all departments and with all the staff. In these meetings, Dr. Hamlett will ask two questions—what is working well, and what can be done to do better.

After Dr. Hamlett’s report, school board member Leon McNeal noted the low TN Ready scores at Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School. He commended East Elementary School for having good scores and noted Stigall Primary School was also doing good.

McNeal asked Dr. Hamlett if the scores would go against the school and what was being done to remedy the problem.

Dr. Hamlett stated she and her staff are preparing an action plan. The plan is still in the works, plus some information is still embargoed by the state. Dr. Hamlett said the action plan will be presented during the October meeting.