East Elementary receives TVAAS Level 5

by Danny Wade

The Tennessee Department of Education released the TN Ready scores last week. Humboldt City Schools received mixed results from the data.

East Elementary School received the highest level on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) ranked as a Level 5 for the 2017-18 school year. East received a 5 overall composite, 3 in literacy composite, 5 in numeracy composite, 5 in literacy and numeracy composite, 5 in science composite and 3 in social studies composite.

Humboldt students, 3rd – 5th grade, science rank No. 3 in the state with 48.9-percent of students proficient or on mastery, 19.8-percent growth from last year.

In the 2016-17 school year, East Elementary achieved Level 4, which is very good. Classes reaching Level 3, 4 and 5 meet or exceed expectations.

Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School did not fare nearly as well as East. HJSHS had ones across the board with the exception of earning a three in literacy composite.

“As you look at our data, we have a lot of continued work to do, however, we have made improvements in several key areas, director of schools, Dr. Versie Hamlett stated. “Overall system-wide TVAAS composite from one to two; system-wide literacy TVAAS composite from two to three; system-wide TVAAS numeracy from one to two; system-wide TVAAS literacy and numeracy from one to two; and system-wide TVAAS science three.”

“School composite, numeracy, literacy and numeracy, science and social studies are still major targets for the Jr. & Sr. High School with composites of one,” Dr. Hamlett said. “We are addressing each area with the new administrators and faculty and creating an action plan to put in place immediately.”

“Our focus this year is to provide a rigorous curriculum and instruction so that all students will achieve growth,” she continued. “For Humboldt City Schools, ‘all means all’. Meeting the needs of all students is a priority and achievement as well as growth should be recognized. We are concentrating on the success rate (TCAP data, including math, English language arts, science and ACT), graduation rate, and chronically out of school, and English language proficiency.

All TN Ready scores for the 2017-18 school year could be tainted after all the problems of the TN Ready system. The first day of testing, the system crashed, halting all state testing. Once the testing system was back online, several schools including Humboldt, reported continued issues of login problems and the program locking up during the tests.

These issues prompted the Humboldt School Board to not count the scores as part of students’ final grades.