Remembering Thomas Ray Boykin

Thomas Ray Boykin, the son of the late Dan and Sallie Boykin, made his transition into the next dimension of eternal life on June 23, at the age of 66.

A lifelong Humboldt City Schools advocate and coach, who spent his entire career serving our community, was highly respected and loved.

He was born on October 9, 1951, in Tigrett, Tenn., and grew up in Gibson County with one sister, Bessie Clark; five brothers, Lenord McNeal (deceased), Lewis Boykin (deceased), William Boykin, Dan Boykin and Arthur Boykin.

In 1985, he married his soulmate, Lucy Brown Boykin. They were married for 33 years. Their devotion to one another was legendary. The union produced three children, Kim, Marcus and Donvinne Boykin; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Coach “B”, as he like to be called, was a warm, friendly, down-to-earth, pioneering leader and an active sportsman who loved basketball, football, hunting, fishing, horseback riding and gardening. He was an outdoorsman in general.

He dedicated his life to youth in the community.

The family would like to take this time to thank the entire community for your love and support to Thomas’ family during our bereavement. Special thanks to the Humboldt City school district, the Mayor of Humboldt, Antioch Baptist Church, Salem Baptist Church and Baskerville Funeral Home.

The Boykins