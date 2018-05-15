BBQ Cook Off

Winners by category

Shoulder

1st Phillip’s BBQ

2nd Holy Smoke

3rd DC Smokers

4th Midnight Smokers

Ribs

1st Bubba’s BBQ

2nd Midnight Smokers

3rd Phillip’s BBQ

4th Bib B’s BBQ

Chicken

1st Rocking Roe’s BBQ

2nd Holy Smoke

3rd Midnight Smokers

4th Big B’s BBQ

Anything But

1st Rocking Roe’s BBQ

2nd Second Hand Smoke

3rd Holy Smoke

4th DC Smokers

Sauce

1st Riverdale Swine Smokers

2nd Midnight Smokers

3rd Fat Daddy’s Fine Swine

4th Rocking Roe’s BBQ