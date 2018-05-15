GRAND CHAMPION – The 2018 Strawberry Festival BBQ Cook Off Grand Champion is Big B’s BBQ with cooker Brian Morrison of Cross Plains, Tenn. Big B’s also placed in ribs and chicken.
GRAND RESERVE – Grand Reserve champion at this year’ BBQ Cook Off goes to the team, Rocking Roe’s BBQ. Team members are (from left) Justin Roe, Billie Jo Roe, Terry DeBerry and Mark Williams. Rocking Roes took home two first place trophies for chicken and anything but.
PRESIDENT’S CHOICE – Strawberry Festival President Melissa Swingler (right) selected Smokin in the County’s grilled cuisine as her favorite. General Chairman Chelsea Caraway (from right) joins team members Jason Davis and Michaela Davis.
BEST SHOULDER – The team of Billy Hill (left) and Milton Phillips took home the trophy for Bubba’s BBQ in the shoulder/pulled pork category.
BEST RIBS – Phillip Childrey of Phillip’s BBQ is a repeat winner again at this year’s BBQ Cook Off. His ribs won the judges over, taking first place.
BEST SAUCE – Riverdale Smokers’ Jim Long won for his special recipe sauce at this year’s Strawberry Festival BBQ Cook Off.
Winners by category
Shoulder
1st Phillip’s BBQ
2nd Holy Smoke
3rd DC Smokers
4th Midnight Smokers
Ribs
1st Bubba’s BBQ
2nd Midnight Smokers
3rd Phillip’s BBQ
4th Bib B’s BBQ
Chicken
1st Rocking Roe’s BBQ
2nd Holy Smoke
3rd Midnight Smokers
4th Big B’s BBQ
Anything But
1st Rocking Roe’s BBQ
2nd Second Hand Smoke
3rd Holy Smoke
4th DC Smokers
Sauce
1st Riverdale Swine Smokers
2nd Midnight Smokers
3rd Fat Daddy’s Fine Swine
4th Rocking Roe’s BBQ