All-West Band

SHEILDS, GILMAN EARN ALL WEST HONORS – The Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School is very proud of students who made the All-West Honor Band this year. Jamie Gilman (right), a junior, made 3rd chair oboe in Red Band and performed on February 10 in Memphis Tenn. Rachel Shields (left), a sophomore, made alternate bass clarinet and attended the All-West Honor Band on February 10 in Memphis, TN. “This is a huge accomplishment and honor and we are incredibly proud,” said HJSHS band director, Heather Glenn-Hoekstra.