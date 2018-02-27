Gun threat at school a hoax

Last Tuesday, the Humboldt Police Department released a statement on an alleged gun threat to be carried out at Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School.

Humboldt City Schools put out a press release on Sunday, February 18 stating there was a threat on an anonymous social media post of a student bringing a gun to school on Tuesday, February 20.

Humboldt police investigated the alleged threat of a violent act at the school. This information regarding an alleged threat, which began on social media, was investigated thoroughly.

No student or other persons were found to have been involved in any violent act being planned or carried out, according to police. It was uncovered that due to misinformation and false allegations, many untruths were circulated.

A 17-year-old male and 15-year-old male were both charged with filing a false report. Both juveniles were booked in at the Humboldt Police Department and will appear in Gibson County Juvenile Court.