Grand Jury returns 91 true bills

The Humboldt Law Court Grand Jury met on January 3, 2018 with 28 defendants and returning 91 true bills. They are:

Anyabwile Nosakhere Kuthakwakulu – driving while license revoked – 2nd or subsequent, vehicles/street cars stop at all stop signs, registration expired, financial responsibility law

Daniel Shawn Donahoe – driving while license suspended – 2nd or subsequent, evading arrest flight – vehicle, driving while license revoked – 2nd or subsequent, driving while license suspended – 2nd or subsequent

Jeremy Dwayne Puckett – tampering with evidence, Schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess

Terrance Tyrone Williams – Schedule II drugs: cocaine – .5 grams or greater, tampering with evidence, simple possession/casual exchange

Polly M. Mann – Schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess

Michael Edward Bolin – theft of property – $25,000 to <$10,000

Richard H. Smith–forgery – $2,500 to <$10,000, theft of property – $2,500 to <$10,000

Martavious Lashun McHaney – aggravated burglary, vandalism (up to $1,000)

John Wesley Jones Jr. – aggravated burglary, vandalism (up to $1,000), evading arrest

Sierra Christophe Sommerall – domestic assault – aggravated

Carlos Jelks–reckless endangerment – vehicle/felony, evading arrest flight – vehicle, speeding, registration plate must be illuminated when headlights on

Casie Deshun Hall – possession weapon- convicted felon

Joseph Thomas Bortz – escape (felony), failure to appear felony, domestic assault, arson, vandalism – $10,000-$60,000, resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon), assault –physical contact, public intoxication

Kimberly Piercey – meth – manufacture, deliver, sale, possess with intent – <1/2 gram, public intoxication

John David Hudson – identity theft, driving while license revoked, criminal impersonation, drivers to exercise due care

Melvin T. Guyton – Schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, registration expired

Mary Elizabeth Choate – Schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Christopher Ezell McLilly – Schedule VI drugs: 1/2 oz. (14.175 grams) – 10lb marijuana/hash<-2lbs

Bobby Lee Marable II – Schedule II drugs: cocaine<1/2 gram, simple possession/casual exchange

Phillip Wayne Glenn – theft of property – $2,500 to <$10,000, evading arrest flight – vehicle, driving while license revoked (2nd or subsequent) – due to conviction of DUI, reckless driving, driving on roadways landed for traffic, resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon), criminal impersonation

Cory Scott Hargis – meth – manufacture, deliver, sale, possess with intent – < 1/2 gram, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, theft of merchandise – up to $1,000

Griffin Deshun Cole – possession of a weapon – convicted felon, possession of firearm with intent to go armed – dangerous felony, Schedule VI drugs: 1/2 oz. (14.175 grams) – 10lb marijuana/hash<-2lbs

Phillip Jerome Palmer – habitual traffic offender, DUI: third offense, implied consent – misd., driving while license revoked (2nd or subsequent) – due to conviction of DUI, drivers to exercise due care, light law – motor vehicle

Joshua Glenn McCaslin – Schedule II drugs: cocaine – .5 grams or greater, dui: second offense, implied consent – misd., failure to yield right of way, financial responsibility law

Dwayne Otis Horn – simple possession/casual exchange

Rayon L. Collins–Schedule II drugs: cocaine<1/2 gram, resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon)

Shannon Rushing (et. al) – burglary – other than habitation, theft of property – $2,500 to <$10,000, vandalism – $2,500 – <$10,000

Angela Blackburn (et. al) – burglary – other than habitation, theft of property – $2,500 to <$10,000, vandalism – $2,500 – <$10,000