Lots of smiling faces at this year’s Christmas Open Houses By Danny Wade | December 5, 2017 | 0 Lucas and Lily Rickman visit with Santa Claus Robert’s Liquor Store & Party Shop Simmons Shoe Store Peoples Furniture Creative Accents Brasfield’s Jewelry Humboldt Plaza 3 Blue Goose Blinds & Window Fashions City Gift Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - News, Humboldt Chronicle Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Taking care of customers is key for Custom Products, Inc. – Made in Milan December 6, 2017 | No Comments » Friends establish fund for shooting victim December 5, 2017 | No Comments » Task Force cripples local drug business December 5, 2017 | No Comments » Humboldt welcomes Christmas December 5, 2017 | No Comments » Students visit Stigall Museum December 5, 2017 | No Comments »