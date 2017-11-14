Sikes re-elected by landslide

by Danny Wade

Humboldt voters spoke loud and clear when they took to the polls last Tuesday. Mayor Marvin Sikes was re-elected by a landslide.

Mayor Sikes, seeking a second term, campaigned on keeping the momentum and progress moving forward. And 75-percent of the voters agreed.

Sikes was challenged by businesswoman, Tammie Porter.

The Humboldt City Board will look exactly the same with all five candidates being re-elected. Four of the five contestants, Donna Johnson, Leon McNeal, Bob Pruett and Don Graves, were unopposed in their respective wards.

Only James Shivers’ seat for Ward 1 saw competition with former alderman, Bobby Barnett, attempting to regain the position. Shivers won the race by 18 votes.

Four of the five school board seats were up for grabs. Two newcomers, Lori Coleman and Valeria Smith-Wedley, unseated the incumbents.

Smith-Wedley narrowly edged out Ward 5 incumbent, Charles “Papa Chuck” Samples by three votes.

Coleman ran away with the race, garnering 77-percent of the votes over Ward 3 incumbent, Phillip Hardee.

In Ward 1, three candidates were in competition for the school board seat. Incumbent Terry Johnson received the most votes but did not obtain the amount of votes needed to win the race, 50-percent plus one vote. Contenders, Thomas “Red” Porter finished second in the 3-man race with Bobby Barnett coming in a distant third. Johnson and Porter will faceoff in a run-off election on December 19.

Also on this year’s referendum was a vote to keep or to repeal liquor by the drink. In a close vote with a difference of 48 votes, Humboldt will continue to allow liquor by the drink. Since it was voted in nine years ago, no business has applied for a license.

Unofficial results of the November 7 Humboldt elections:

Mayor

Marvin Sikes – 1,192 (75%)

Tammie Porter – 404 (25%)

3 write-ins

Aldermen

Ward 1

James R. Shivers – 110 (54%)

Bobby Barnett – 92 (46%)

Ward 2

Leon McNeal – 181 (100%)

Ward 3

Don Graves – 229 (91%)

23 write-ins

Ward 4

Bob Pruett – 393 (99%)

3 write-ins

Ward 5

Donna Johnson – 192 (99%)

2 write-ins

School Board

Ward 1

Terry Johnson – 101 (47%)

Thomas “Red” Porter – 72 (34%)

Bobby Barnett – 41 (19%)

Ward 3

Lori Coleman – 298 (77%)

Phillip Hardee – 88 (23%)

1 write-ins

Ward 4 (unexpired 2-year term)

Wayne McLemore – 391 (99%)

3 write-ins

Ward 5

Valeria Smith Wedley – 122 (51%)

Charles “Papa Chuck” Samples – 119 (49%)

Liquor by the drink

For premises consumption – 787 (52%)

Against premises consumption – 739 (48%)

Humboldt has 4,487 registered voters but only 1,621 (36-percent) exercised their right to vote.

Unofficial results from the Nov. 7 elections