Veterans Day programs planned

by Kim Forbes

As Veterans Day approaches, celebrations throughout the city will assure our veterans are remembered and honored.

The Humboldt Community Veterans Day Celebration Committee always goes above and beyond to honor our veterans. Veterans Day is this Saturday, but this is not inhibiting the committee from continuing their tradition of paying tribute to those who served.

The Humboldt Senior Citizens Center will be the venue for a meet and greet Thursday, November 9from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. This event is held in honor of all veterans and to welcome Jason Robertson, the guest speaker for the program to be held the next morning. This event is hosted by the Humboldt Senior Center and The Clement-Scott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The public is also invited Friday, November 10, to a Veterans Day program, which will be held at The Church at Sugar Creek at 10 a.m. A video tribute to all veterans will be played from 9:30 until 10 a.m. Robertson, author of “A Love Beyond Explaining: An Orphan’s Journey from Rice to Grits,” will be the guest speaker.

Robertson, a Vietnam child refugee, immigrated to America from an orphanage during the fall of Saigon. The orphanage evacuation of 219 children to the U.S. was facilitated by the wife of a military medical provider from Ho Chi Minh. Robertson was adopted and granted American citizenship. He looks for opportunities to express his gratitude for the American soldiers and diplomats that rescued him from the Viet-Cong regime. Through a chance encounter, Robertson met Jim and Elna Blankenship. This meeting was the beginning of what would bring him to Humboldt, Tenn. for the Veterans Day celebration.

In addition to activities planned by the Veterans Day Committee, Tennessee State Veterans Home, located in Humboldt will have several activities as well. Friday, the Jackson Christian School Choir will perform at the home at 1 p.m. Immediately following, at 2 p.m. will be the Marine’s birthday party.

All these events are open to the public and everyone is invited as Humboldt honors our veterans.