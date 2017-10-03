HHS Homecoming 2017

Humboldt’s school spirit shone as bright as the skies Friday afternoon as the Vikings marched down Main Street during the traditional HHS Homecoming Parade. Led by the Humboldt Marching Band, the parade brought out supporters on the sidelines cheering the youngsters on as the team readied for the big game.

