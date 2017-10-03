HHS Homecoming 2017
By Kim Forbes | October 3, 2017 | 0
Humboldt’s school spirit shone as bright as the skies Friday afternoon as the Vikings marched down Main Street during the traditional HHS Homecoming Parade. Led by the Humboldt Marching Band, the parade brought out supporters on the sidelines cheering the youngsters on as the team readied for the big game.
Related Posts
County Vietnam veterans photos requested for Nov. 10 program
October 3, 2017 | 3 Comments »
Frisbee, Langley, Steve’s, Trimmer, Culpepper among chamber honorees
Holiday Mart changes hands
Shaq Scores
Reeling in the years: Daniel Wynne looks back
September 19, 2017 | No Comments »