Chuck McGill Memorial Highway dedicated

CHUCK MCGILL HIGHWAY – A dedication ceremony was held at Three Way’s Pine Hill Park last Saturday morning honoring the late Chuck McGill. A 3.5-mile stretch of Highway 186 is being renamed the Chuck McGill Memorial Highway. Those attending the unveiling of the sign are (from left) dedication ceremony emcee Julie Cooke, McGill’s daughters Katie and Emily, along with his wife, Paula McGill, Tennessee State Senator Ed Jackson, Tennessee State Representative Jimmy Eldridge, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris, Tennessee State Representative Curtis Halford and pastor Allen Grant of First United Methodist Church of Humboldt. Two signs will be erected honoring the late musician, one near the intersection of Hwy. 45E and Hwy 186 in Madison County and the other near McGill’s childhood home in Gibson County at the intersection of Hwy. 152 and Hwy. 186.