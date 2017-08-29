Thomas takes top honors for art center drone video

AWARD – The Award of Excellence from the Tennessee Association of Museums went to Humboldt T. Thomas (right) for his video of an exhibit at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center. Center director Bill Hickerson presents the award to Thomas. To view the video visit www.https://vimeo.com/177597744.

Firefighter wins state museum award

A Humboldt firefighter was the winner of the Tennessee Association of Museums (TAM) Award of Excellence for his video of the Tenn. Watercolors Society’s 2016 traveling exhibition while it was located at the West Tenn. Regional Art Center in Humboldt.

T. Thomas, owner of 4 Show Logistical Diversified Services (4 Show LDS), used a drone to record the footage and a computer to edit it into an award winning video. The actual filming process took approximately one and a half hours and the editing took several hours. Bill Hickerson, director of the West Tenn. Regional Art Center, provided the audio for the video.

“I was on my way to Lashlee-Rich to duplicate a key,” recalled Hickerson. “I saw Thomas with his drone. I asked if he would be interested in filming at the art center and he accepted.”

“I want to express my thanks to Bill Hickerson and TAM,” said Thomas.

Thomas is a full-time firefighter in Humboldt, having been with Station 1 for over ten years. He is originally from Florida. Through 4 Show LDS he provides aerial videography and photography as well as conducting search and rescue missions. Thomas has been using a drone for just over two years, upgrading his equipment as his expertise increased.