Betty Jean VanWhy, age 83, of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017, at her residence.

She was born February 5, 1934, in Humboldt, Tenn., to the late Ezra and Rosa Pillow.

Mrs. VanWhy was retired from The Acme Boot Company.

A celebration of life service was held Sunday, August 27, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Briggs officiating. Burial followed at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, August 26, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, August 27, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Morris “Van” VanWhy; one son, Michael “Mike” Smith of Clarksville; two daughters, Sandra (Johnny) Sensing of Big Rock, Tenn. and Kathy (Lee) Pelkie of Clarksville; stepson, Melroy (Venetia) VanWhy of Pleasant View, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Angela Wooden of Joelton, Tenn.; three brothers, Herman Pillow of Milan, Tenn., Bennie Pillow of Humboldt, Tenn., and David Pillow of Humboldt; one sister, Margaret Middleton of Humboldt; seven grandchildren, Carrie West, Eric Wade, Lindsey Gafford, Johnathon Sensing, Chad Wooden, Eddie VanWhy and Rhiannon VanWhy; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan Snyder, Ayden West, Moxon VanWhy, Katlyn Wade, Conner Wade, Skylar Walden and Kallie Walden; and her favorite baby dog, Ziggy.

Pallbearers were Eric Wade, Ben West, Eddie VanWhy, Brian Gafford, Johnny Sensing, Johnathon Sensing, Dylan Snyder and Chad Wooden.