Funeral services for Mr. Bradley Neal Davis, 49, were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Davis, a carpenter who attended Avondale Baptist Church, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Wayne Davis Jr.

Mr. Davis is survived by his mother, Pat Davis of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Drew Davis (fiancé Emma Redden) of Memphis, Tenn.; two sisters, Dee Davis of Centerville, Ohio and Renee (Matt) Brown of Humboldt; two nieces, Darby Brown and Carly Brown; a nephew, Brandon (Tarren) Davis; and a great-niece, Rachel Davis.