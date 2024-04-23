Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports box scores for Week 8
Here are the box scores from Week 7 games from Gibson County and Weakley County teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
South Gibson 5, Crockett County 3
|Crockett Co.
|300
|000
|0
|—
|3 4 1
|S. Gibson
|201
|002
|X
|—
|5 7 0
WP: Cade Allen (4-1). LP: Winders. HR: SG – Tommy Baker (5). 2B: SG – Baker; CC – Willis. Leading hitters: SG – Baker 2-3, Brock Beasley 2-3; CC – Ingram 2-4. Records: SG 20-5 (5-2 13-3A).
Bradford 15, Humboldt 1
|Humboldt
|001
|X
|X
|—
|1 2 8
|Bradford
|583
|X
|X
|—
|16 4 0
WP: Hatcher Mercer (5-3). LP: Boucher. 2B: B – Ethan Richardson. Records: B 15-9 (7-2 13-1A).
Bradford 17, Humboldt 2
|Humboldt
|002
|X
|X
|—
|2 0 6
|Bradford
|269
|X
|X
|—
|17 7 0
WP: Brodie McDaniel (1-1). LP: Pettigrew. 3B: B – Ethan Richardson, Jax Richardson. 2B: B – Landon Hagan. Leading hitters: B – J. Richardson 2-3. Records: B 16-9 (8-2 13-1A).
Westview 4, Peabody 0
|Peabody
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 4 2
|Westview
|211
|000
|X
|—
|4 7 0
WP: Anderson Cary (6-2). LP: Guillermo Cruz (2-5). 2B: P – Banks McDaniel. Leading hitters: W – Cooper Spaulding 2-2. Records: W 11-11 (4-3 14-2A); P 15-6 (0-6).
Gibson County 11, Greenfield 0
|Greenfield
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 2 2
|Gibson Co.
|920
|0X
|X
|—
|11 8 1
WP: Cole Lannom (5-1). LP: Eli St. Romain (0-2). 2B: GC – Brayden Fisher, Cooper Milligan, Jonathan Forsythe. Leading hitters: GC – Noah Dabbs 2-2, Fisher 2-2; G – Will Edwards 2-2. Records: GC 18-6; Gr 11-9.
West Carroll 15, Middleton 2
|Middleton
|000
|11
|X
|—
|2 6 4
|W. Carroll
|536
|1X
|X
|—
|15 5 1
WP: Mason Cochran (4-2). 2B: WC – Jose Martinez. Records: WC 11-10 (4-5 13-1A).
Ripley 2, Milan 0
|Ripley
|010
|100
|0
|—
|2 4 1
|Milan
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 1
WP: Bode Glenn. LP: James Carter (1-3). 2B: M – Gabe Scott. Leading hitters: R – Barnes 2-3. Records: M 16-7 (5-2 14-2A).
McKenzie 15, Gleason 1
|McKenzie
|080
|52
|X
|—
|15 8 1
|Gleason
|000
|01
|X
|—
|1 3 3
WP: Johnsey. LP: Parker Morgan (2-2). 3B: M – Anderson. 2B: M – Crosland. Leading hitters: G – Parker Morgan 2-3; M – Tate Surber 3-4, Crosland 3-4. Records: G 9-11.
Soccer
South Gibson 10, Dyer County 2
Goals: SG – Jonathan Lewis 3, Richard Addo 2, Grant Goodman 2, Greg Suiter, Muhammed Qaadan, Isaac Scherer. Assists: SG – Lewis 2, Brennan Yoder 2, Suiter, Addo, Scherer. Saves: SG – Kooper McFarland 1. Records: SG 5-4-2 (2-0 13-AA).
Westview 3, Gibson County 2
Records: W 9-2.
Softball
Gibson County 7, Dyersburg 4
|Dyersburg
|000
|020
|2
|—
|4 7 3
|Gibson Co.
|003
|202
|X
|—
|7 5 0
WP: Hannah Prestininzi (6-8). LP: Odom. 2B: GC – Carly Warren, Hannah Walters, Maya Turner; D – Richardson, Jones. Leading hitters: D – Jones 2-4. Records: GC 8-10.
Milan 13, Ripley 7
|Ripley
|210
|010
|3
|—
|7 9 4
|Milan
|053
|212
|X
|—
|13 10 1
WP: Mia Pearson (3-4). LP: Bonds. HR: R – Bonds. 3B: M – Pearson. 2B: R – Beard 2, Smith. Leading hitters: M – Ashley Williamson 3-4, Pearson 2-5, Emily Foren 2-3; R – Beard 3-4, Prather 2-3. Records: M 6-11 (4-2 14-2A).
Bradford 16, Gleason 0
|Bradford
|313
|9
|X
|—
|16 16 0
|Gleason
|000
|0
|X
|—
|0 1 3
WP: Cara Copous (7-5). LP: Marley Crews (5-11). HR: B – Ashlin Hardin (1), Calley Graves (2). 2B: B – Rebecca Wood. 2B: B – Abby Glisson, Copous, Graves. Leading hitters: B – Copous 3-4, Glisson 3-4, Graves 3-3, Hannah Bailey 2-3, Wood 2-3. Records: B 7-5; G 5-11.
South Gibson 12, Chester County 0
|Chester Co.
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 2 1
|S. Gibson
|204
|6X
|X
|—
|12 16 1
WP: Hailey Stines (15-4). LP: Teague. HR: SG – Brooklyn Davidson (2), Lydia Hall (1). 2B: SG – Hallie Allen. Leading hitters: SG – Sydney Scott 3-3, Davidson 3-3, Hall 2-2, Annie Whittemore 2-3, Allen 2-3, Stines 2-3. Records: SG 21-7-2.
Westview 12, Peabody 1
|Peabody
|010
|00
|X
|—
|1 1 2
|Westview
|240
|6X
|X
|—
|12 6 0
WP: McCall Sims (9-3). LP: Haylee Barnett (1-2). HR: W – Addie Roberts (3), Molly Jackson (2); P – Alexis Wilson (5). Leading hitters: W – Jackson 2-3. Records: W 10-6 (5-0 14-2A); P 6-10 (0-6).
Westview 12, Peabody 2
|Westview
|00(11)
|10
|X
|—
|12 13 0
|Peabody
|000
|20
|X
|—
|2 4 2
WP: McCall Sims (10-3). LP: Alexis Wilson (5-9). HR: W – Annelise Hayden (3), Addie Roberts (4), Pamela Coffman (1); P – Wilson (6). 2B: W – Sims, Sarah Beth Byars, Maggee Hogancamp. Leading hitters: W – Roberts 3-4, Hayden 3-3, Sims 2-4. Records: W 11-6 (6-0 14-2A); P 6-11 (0-7).
Dresden 10, McKenzie 0
|McKenzie
|000
|00
|X
|—
|0 0 0
|Dresden
|100
|54
|X
|—
|10 10 0
WP: Eva Stafford (11-0). LP: Redmond. HR: D – Mollie Oliver (2), Paisley Pittman (2). 3B: D – Oliver. 2B: D – Stafford, Kaci Finney, Pittman. Leading hitters: D – Pittman 3-3, Oliver 2-3. Records: D 11-0.