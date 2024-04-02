Right to Know April 2, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Mar. 25-31, 2024

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 3/25/2024 through 3/31/2024:

Thomas Brice Hunt, W/M, 72- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Sherman Bernard Dowell, B/M, 38- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines.

Shomar Laqulle Dunlap, B/M, 31- disorderly conduct.

Shomari Konae Jackson, B/F, 29- firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.

Marcus Ray Bell, W/M, 27- violation of parole.

Eugene Bell, B/M, 27- capias.

Ronald Lester Brooks, B/M, 49- capias.

Kaitlyn Rebecca Ellington, W/F, 26- violation of probation.

Dustin Lynn Fonville, W/M, 28- aggravated assault, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamines, bond revoked.

Alan Tyler Mays, W/M, 36- domestic assault.

Cameron Lee Murphy, W/M, 22- violation of probation.

David Louis Neira, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Martel Sinclair Ross, B/M, 40- theft of property (shoplifting).

Jonathan James Rushing, W/M, 39- weekender.

Vernon Marcell Weathers, B/M, 39- capias.

Cassandra N. Ross, BF, 48- theft of property (shoplifting).

Bradley Gene Hutchens, W/M, 40- capias.

Daniel Cody Boone, W/M, 49- violation of probation.

Gidarell Deunta Bradley, B/M, 27- failure to provide proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Leonard Charles Cox, B/M, 74- leaving scene of accident, driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

William Tim Donald, B/M, 64- burglary other than habitat or non public building, theft of property.

Shomari Laqulle Dunlap, B/M, 31- capias.

Shelby Eileen Jenkins, W/F, 31- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jasmine Lashae Johnson, B/F, 32- failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Rayshawn Christopher Marcell, B/M, 23- aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism.

Baily Renee Mayes, W/F, 18- criminal trespass.

Trent Allen Hobbs, W/M, 39- aggravated assault.

Joe Tyler Lockard, W/M, 30- domestic assault.

Jeffery Devon Webb, B/M, 45- domestic assault.

Ontario De’Mon Easley, B/M, 29- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jason Peter Lodes, W/M, 48- driving on revoked/suspended license.

William Richard Polinski, W/M, 47- reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Charles David Liston, W/M, 64- capias.

Thomas Anthony Hardimon, B/M, 32- assault.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 24- weekender.

Stephen Sinclair Robinson, B/M, 42- theft of property, criminal trespass.

Jerry Keith Mallard Jr., B/M, 29- weekender.

Natasha Shantae Williams, B/F, 36- weekender.

Police Report Mar. 25-31, 2024

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 3/25/2024 through 3/31/2024:

Gidarell D. Bradley, B/M, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 30, 2024, 45 and East Main; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Keathley.

Leonard Charles Cox, B/M, 74, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 28, 2024, 2358 Maple Circle; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, violation implied consent law, leaving scene of accident, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

William Tim Donald, B/M, 64, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 27, 2024, Sonic Drive-In; Charges: theft of property, burglary-other than habitat or non-public. Arresting officer: Kenny Rich.

Sherman Bernard Dowell, B/M, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2024, 712 N. 21st Street; Charges: possession of weapon in commission of felony, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, poss. of substances w/intent to manufacture Schedule II drug. Arresting officer: DTF Agent Hill.

Shomari L. Dunlap, B/F, 31, of Milan; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2024, 712 N. 21st Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Rich.

Shomari K. Jackson, B/F, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2024, 712 N. 21st Street ; Charges: manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, possession of weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Kevin Hill.

Shelby E. Jenkins, W/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 25, 2024, 98 Etheridge; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Smith.

Jasmine L. Johnson, B/F, 32, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: March 30, 2024, Winery; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Rayshawn Christopher Marcell, B/M, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2024, Autumn Woods Apts.; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Baily Renee Mayes, W/F, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: March 26, 2024, Autumn Wood Apts.; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Martina Brook Vittetoe, W/F, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: March 24, 2024, 45/Esq. Lewis; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Real Estate Transfers

Camran McElroy and wife, Bethany Nicole McElroy to Bradley Ellis Scruggs and Mary Diane Scruggs – Dyer – $35,000

Tim Lonon and wife, Sarah Lonon to Colson Edward Anglin and Alanna Beard – Milan – $191,000

Terry Milligan and wife, Ellen Milligan to Lauren E. Smith – $200,000

Richard A. Neisler, Jr. and Angel Holderried, f/k/a Angel Neisler, to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $204,075

Shea E. Lafont and Susan R. Trimmer to Lindsey Judith Hopp – Humboldt – $95,000

Dana Webb to Frederick Wilkes – Milan – $239,000

Brandon Kilburn and wife, Ashley Kilburn to Mark Huffstetler and wife, Judy Huffstetler and Russ Huffstetler and wife, Sarah Huffstetler – 9th CD of Weakly County and 17th CD of Gibson County – $448,050

Matthew T. Fennel to Wayne Barker – 6th CD – $60,000

Beacon Investment Group, LLC to Jason Robert Miller and wife, Lizabeth Miller – Milan – $207,200

Joe Soto and Maria Soto to Teresa Griffin and husband, Eugene Griffin – Trenton – $163,500

Bob Wilson, Individually and as President of AVC, Inc., to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $30,000

Gina Marie Clark to Joshua Wray – Milan – $124,020

Shereka Phinnessee and husband, Shawn Phinnessee to Lacie Baldwin – Milan – $143,300

Frank West and wife, Virginia West and Jamie Vanalstine to James A. McMonigal, Sr, – Milan – $65,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Nicholas Coley and wife, Allison Coley Medina – $334,900

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to David Webb – Milan – $235,000

Ashley M. Barker and husband, Corey Barker and Heather L. Goodrum and husband, Douglas Goodrum to James A. Showers and wife, Yuk Ching Donna Wong – 9th CD – $18,500

Charles M. Karnes and wife, Gloria H. Karnes and Kristen B. McCoy and husband, Brandon Karnes to Thomas Forsythe and wife, Carlye Forsythe – Humboldt – $235,000

Blake Newbill to Madison Philpot and husband, Dalton Philpot – Humboldt – $388,500

Cody Walker, as Conservator for Jeff Harrison, to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $40,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James C. Cooper, Jr. and wife, Cynthia C. Cooper – Milan – $346,244

Donna Sue Vandiver to Jerry Allen Vestal, Jr. – Milan – $38,000

Robert M. Chapman to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $42,500

Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard to Nathaniel Guinn – Milan – $160,500

Virginia Martin Estes to Bethannee H. Lawton and husband, Devon Lawton – Humboldt – $309,200

Pete L. Woods and wife, Libbi A. Woods to Hunter Willis and wife, Dakotah Willis – Humboldt – $406,000

Kimberly D. Lebby to Shaun Phinnessee and wife, Shereka Phinnessee – Medina – $329,900

Janice M. Grant and Joshua P. Grant and wife, Brandy Grant to Tiffany D. Wallace and Tyler Phillips – Medina – $282,500

Jerry Faulkner to Carson King – Dyer – $123,000

Richard Hopkins to Terry L. Sanders – Trenton – $170,000

Emily Katherine Sanderson, Gordon Arthur Counts and Donna Lynn Counts, n/k/a Donna Lynn Wallace, and Emily Katherine Sanderson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven Randall Counts, a/k/a Steven Randle Counts, to Dallas Hazlewood – Bradford – $133,000

Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC to Eric Partee and wife, Angie Partee and Hunter Partee and wife, Anna Partee – Trenton – $370,000

Wayne Pryor Holmes and wife, Judy E. Holmes to Steven Wayne Holmes – Milan – $176,000

Harry D. Hammonds and wife, Diane M. Hammonds to David Przepiora and wife, Janice Przepiora -Humboldt – $214,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to John McConnell and wife, Teresa McConnell – Medina – $449,900

Tabothy Elgin to Lena M. Frensley – Trenton – $106,000

Peter T. Boyd to Sidney Todd Lipford and wife, Amber Lipford – Bradford – $94,050

J.K. Wong Inc. to Kenneth Jones and wife, Deanna Jones – Trenton – $225,000

Joshua Smith to Andrew J. Gordon and wife, Kaitlyn M. Gordon – Milan – $339,900

Shadetree Properties LLC to Prime Consulting Inc. – Dyer – $21,000

Realty Income Corporation to Leonel Hernandez and Raquel Duron – Milan – $203,300

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Caleb M. Shafer and Kelsea Job – Milan – $382,220

Thomas L. Pounds, III to FOP Properties, LLC – Trenton – $90,000

Michael Thomas Nagel, Individually and as the Executor of the Estate of Thomas William Nagle, and spouse Wendy L. Nagel to Saurabh Kirankumar Barot and wife, Coralee Michelle Barot – Trenton – $238,000

Michael Scherer and wife, Fransiska Ardianie to Gary W. Cliatt, Jr. and wife, Susan G. Cliatt – Medina – $385,000

Carley Reiter, a/k/a Carley Rush, to Antonio Mandujano and wife, Lorena Mandujano – Medina – $3000,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $75,000

Lavern Brown to Noah Carbonell – Humboldt – $237,100

Kelly L. Junkin and wife, Elizabeth Junkin to C & H Investment Group, LLC – Medina – $217,500

731 Contractors, LLC to Tankia Long – Milan – $172,900

Ashley M. Barker and Heather L. Goodrum to Henry H. Adkisson, Sr. – Milan – $50,000

Nancy Ann Stephenson to Donna Boyd – Trenton – $30,000

Beverly Spellings, Conservator for Billy Mack Spellings, Beverly Spellings, Blake Spellings, Joey Spellings and Morgan Hardegree to Leonard Kleinow and wife, Wanda Marie Kleinow – Dyer – $60,000

Constance r. Jordan to Carthel Jack Finch and Alpha Investment Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $250,000

Nicole Torrance to William W. Bolton – Milan – $192,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Randy Younger and Linda Younger, Trustees of the Laverne Newton Trust – Medina – $344,900

David Moore Investments LLC to Shelby Layne Moore – Humboldt – $105,000

Caleb J. Houston to Pritti Advani – Medina – $230,000

J.D. Harrison and wife, Minnie Harrison to Ray Alexander and wife, Linda Alexander – Humboldt – $1,800

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tyler Lannom and wife, Marian Lannom – Medina – $519,900

Michael Shane Kirby and Rachel Ann Kirby to Matthew Riggsbee and wife, Jodie Riggsbee – Humboldt – $140,000

Efrain Ortega to Anthony Richard Quiles and wife, Kristina Catherine Quiles – Dyer – $70,000

Sarah Cope Ward, Trustee of the Sarah Cope Ward Living Trust, to Kacey Lauren Brantley – Medina – $500,000

Lisa Bryant to Amanda M. McCormack and Timothy O. McCormack, Jr. – Rutherford – $339,900

OCM Investments to Priti Advani – Medina – $248,000

Joseph Ulrich to Mark Allen Smith – Milan – $274,900

Bradley T. Zill and wife, Amanda M. Zill to Martha S. Edgett – Milan – $221,900

John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca K. Fisher to Lucas P. Fisher and Sarah M. Ricketts – Milan – $247,300

George L. Baker and wife, Patrick J. Baker to Tim Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker – Milan – $150,000

Richard Hopkins to Joseph Philip Lockwood and wife, Floare Lockwood-Burca – Trenton – $154,000

Sandra K. Austin, n/k/a Sandra K. Gilley, to Kevin R. Davis – Humboldt – $2,500

Dabbs Rentals, LLC to Debra Kee – Humboldt – $32,000

Jordan Wilson and Gabriela Sofia Torres Wilson to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan Malady – Milan – $219,900

Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $184,900

Sky View Homes, LLC to Ryan Charles Stoker and wife, Monica Andrea Stoker – Humboldt – $350,000

Cathey M. Jones to JAKCapital, LLC – Milan – $288,000

Darren Magouirk to Michael E. Sexton and wife, Karen L. Sexton – Bradford – $3,000

Damon Sutton to Gary L. Knox – Trenton – $50,000

Betty J. Holt to Live Oak Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $67,000

Dustin Ring to New Vision Trust Co. CFBO Ralph Fernandez IRA – Milan – $44,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $40,000

Broecksie M. Taylor to Eric J. Snider – Kenton – $140,000

Dennis Myrick to Eric Jernigan – Trenton – $16,000

Jessie R. Baker, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Esther D. Baker, to Jimmy Powell and wife, Wendy Powell – Medina – $215,000

Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $30,000

Mackenzie Lee Gray to Priti D. Advani – Medina – $225,000

John Reeves to Montravious Allen – Humboldt – $134,500

Diane Kelley to Caiden Ramey – Milan – $135,000

Jones-Lashlee, Inc. to K1 Realty, LLC – Humboldt – $20,000

Phillip Browder to Mary Delores Lynch – Milan – $125,500

Steven W. Yarbrough to Cindy Gilbertson and Paul Gilbertson, Trustees of The Gilbertson Revocable Trust, – Milan – $54,000

Cheryl A. Robbins to Robert B. Netherland and wife, Brittnee C. Netherland – Humboldt – $113,000

Samaritan’s Road, LLC to Ben Eric McIntire, Jr. – Humboldt – $220,000

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $170,000

Benny Doyle and wife, Tamara Doyle to Kyle Barker and wife, Amanda Gilbertson – Bradford – $130,000

Virgil R. Simons, Sr. and wife, Margaret R. Simons to Amber Gibson and husband, Brandt Gibson – Humboldt – $420,000

Bradley V. Arnold to Danielle Gwara – Milan – $165,000

Ginger G. Kuykendall to James L. Pankey and wife, Crystal Pankey – Humboldt – $240,000

Anita Dunn and Sandra Dinkins to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $25,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Matthew J. Holstead and Kaylyn E. Mansell – Medina – $357,400

Thomas Dean Corley to Larry R. Woods and wife, Mamie L. Woods – Rutherford – $170,000

Shannon Brent Smith and wife, Lana Brooks Smith to Donna S. Pearson – Trenton – $50,000

Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr. to Huskey Farms, LLC – Trenton – $250,000

Sandra Danforth to Ashton Mathis and husband, Neyland Mathis – Humboldt – $161,000

Joseph Shelley and wife, Brittney Shelley to Geeta Gilder – Medina – $315,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Joseph C. Shelley and wife, Brittney M. Shelley – Medina – $439,900

John Burch to Betty Williams and husband, Troy Williams – Trenton – $124,500

Judy Lynn Thomason Crocker, David Bryan Thomason, Teresa Carol Thomason Coffman and Edna Thomason Merritt to Cesar Quinteros and wife, Allison Quinteros – Milan – $85,000

Manuel Calvo to HPQ Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $35,000

Alex McFadden and Kristina McFadden to Austin Burke – Medina – $202,000

William Thomas Griggs and wife, Brenda Griggs to Cody Guy Little and wife, Alli Katherine Little – Kenton – $8,500

Leader Investments, LLC to Edwin W. Barnett – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $418,750

Marriage Licenses

John Derrick Presscott of Humboldt and Anne Michelle Campbell of Humboldt

Justin Adam Adcock of Martin and Cheyenne Elizabeth Saunders of Bradford

Christopher Michael Tibbetts, Jr. of Humboldt and Alyssa Sandra Myers of Humboldt

Jonathan Montrail Jones of Milan and Raven Samone Turner of Milan

Ariel Soria Diza of Milan and Lidia Marielyn Henderson of Milan