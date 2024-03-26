Pam Stegall

Funeral services for Ms. Pamela Lee Stegall, 64, were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2024 in the sanctuary of Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Espy and Rev. Bill Rice officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Ms. Stegall passed away Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late James and Millicent (Bailey) Hart. She was retired from Lashlee-Rich Construction Co. and was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Ms. Stegall was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lareada Johnson; and nephew, Lee Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Josh Stegall; daughter, Nicole Taylor and husband Ryan; granddaughter, Millie Kate Taylor; brothers, William Hart and wife Wanda, and Jimmy Hart; nieces, Angie Johnson Arrington and husband Jay, Tonya Carey, and April Gonzales and husband Justin.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Jason Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Bailey Patterson, Grayson Griffin, Blake Gonzales and Drew Agee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Antioch Baptist Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.