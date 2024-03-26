Graveside services for Mrs. Doris Jean Graves, 89, were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, at White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, Tenn.

Mrs. Graves passed away Monday, March 18, 2024, at The Capstone at Station Camp in Gallatin, Tenn.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late F.G. Barron and Roberta (Hendon) Barron. Mrs. Graves had previously been employed with Kaiser Fertilizer Co. in Humboldt and retired from Pictsweet in Bells, Tenn.

Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 61 years, William Thomas Graves.

She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Gail Fridenmaker and husband Tony; and grandchildren, Abby Fridenmaker and Nick Fridenmaker.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.