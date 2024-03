Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports schedule for Week 3

Check out all of the Gibson County and Weakley County games scheduled for this week:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Bradford vs. Liberty at The Ballpark in Jackson, 4:30 p.m.; Clarksburg at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Milan vs. Westview at UT Martin, 6:30 p.m.; Hardin County at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

North Side at Milan, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

West Carroll at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Munford at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; Milan at Gibson County, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Gibson at Haywood, 4 p.m.; Gibson County at Milan, 4 p.m.; Madison at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Bradford at Madison, 4 p.m.; West Carroll at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Peabody, 6:30 p.m.; Westview at Milan, 6:30 p.m.; Flag City Classic, at Covington, South Gibson vs. Har-Ber (Ark.), 4:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

South Gibson at Westview, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Union City, 6 p.m.; Peabody at WTHEA, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Clarksburg at Peabody (DH), 4 p.m.; Bradford at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Bruceton at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Madison at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Dyersburg at Milan, 5:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Crockett County, 6 p.m.

High School Tennis

Milan at Ripley, 4 p.m.; Lakeland Prep at Peabody, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Peabody, 6:30 p.m.; Flag City Classic, at Covington, South Gibson vs. Covington, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Greenfield at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at USJ, 6:30 p.m.; Halls at Peabody, 6:30 p.m.; Flag City Classic, at Arlington, South Gibson vs. Arlington, 4 p.m.; South Gibson vs Northpoint, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

McKenzie at Milan, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Madison, 5 p.m.; Chester County at South Gibson, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Milan at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Clarksburg, 5 p.m.; South Side at South Gibson, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Side at South Gibson, 4 p.m.; Milan at Madison, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Milan vs. South Side at The Ballpark in Jackson, 4:30 p.m.; Humboldt at Liberty, 5 p.m.; North Side at West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; Roanoke (Ill.) at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Gibson County at Middleton, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

South Fulton at Peabody, 5 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; South Gibson in Southern Warrior Classic at Murfreesboro, TBA

High School Tennis

South Gibson in Jackson Invitational at Jackson Tennis Center, TBA

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Milan vs. Alcorn Central (Miss.) at The Ballpark in Jackson, 1:30 p.m.; Peabody at Crockett County, 2 p.m.; At Hickman County (Ky.), Bradford vs. Mayfield (Ky.), noon; Bradford vs. Hickman County (Ky.), 2 p.m.

High School Softball

South Gibson in Southern Warrior Classic at Murfreesboro, TBA

High School Tennis

South Gibson in Jackson Invitational at Jackson Tennis Center, TBA

SUNDAY

High School Softball

South Gibson in Southern Warrior Classic at Murfreesboro, TBA

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Gleason at Union City (DH), 4:30 p.m.; South Fulton at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at Lake County, 5 p.m.; Westview vs. Milan at UT Martin, 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Westview at Halls, 5 p.m.; Fulton City (Ky.) at Gleason (DH), 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Lake County at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; Westview at Milan, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

South Gibson at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Westview at Union City, 5 p.m.; Dresden at Gleason, 5 p.m.; Fulton County (Ky.) at Greenfield (DH), 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Union City at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Greenfield vs. Liberty at The Ballpark in Jackson, 4 p.m.; Dresden at Peabody, 5:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Greenfield at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Gleason at McKenzie, 5 p.m.; Dresden at Westview, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Westview at South Fulton, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Westview at Dyer County, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at Dresden, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Gleason, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Obion County at Westview, 4 p.m.; Huntingdon at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Halls at Dresden, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton County (Ky.) at Gleason, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Westview at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Dresden at McKenzie, 5 p.m.; Union City at Gleason, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

At Fulton (Ky.), Westview vs. Graves County (Ky.), noon; Westview vs. Obion County, 5 p.m.