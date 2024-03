The 2024 high school spring season has begun. Check out all of the box scores from Gibson County and Weakley County teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Greenfield 13, Bruceton 3

Bruceton 200 10X X — 3 4 1 Greenfield 480 01X X — 13 5 3

WP: Easton Sullivan (1-0). LP: Hollingsworth. HR: G – Sullivan (1). 2B: B – Jones. Leading hitters: B – Boyd 2-2. Record: G 1-0.