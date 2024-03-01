Milan coach Derek Carr leaving to take over Lexington

On Friday night, Milan’s football team scrimmaged McKenzie in the annual Sight Bowl to end spring practice. After the game, Milan coach Derek Carr announced that he was resigning as head coach at Milan to become the new football coach at Lexington.

“I would like to thank the players who I have coached over my last four years as a Milan Bulldog,” Carr said via a typed statement. “You guys have a special place in mine — and my families — heart. You guys are a special group, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for you guys in life, as well as the football field. To the parents, thank you for entrusting me with your sons, and I am thankful I got the opportunity to partner with you during this time in the growth of your young men. I want to thank the Milan community for your endless support of my family and I throughout these four years here in Milan.

“I would also like to thank (Milan superintendent Jonathan) Criswell, (Milan principal Jennifer) Yates and (Milan athletic director Shane) DePriest for support in moving the Milan football program forward. At this time, my family and I have prayed relentlessly and feel led to another community and program in Lexington. Thank you all again for your support, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a Milan Bulldog.”

Carr has been the Milan head coach for the last two seasons, and he has a 18-7 record during his tenure.

Carr is a 2008 graduate of McKenzie High School. He played quarterback at the University of Tennessee at Martin from 2008-2012. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant coach at UT Martin. He has since served as a wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator at Temple University, Tennessee Tech, South Side High School, and Milan High School.

Carr is a member of the Hall of Fame at the University of Tennessee at Martin and the Carrol County Sports Hall of Fame. He coached under Matt Rhule (current Nebraska Head Coach) at Temple, with Marcus Satterfield (current Nebraska Offensive Coordinator) at Tennessee Tech, and Jason Simpson at UT-Martin.

Carr takes over a Lexington program that went 4-7 least year and still made the Class 4A playoffs in Bryant Hollingsworth’s final season. Hollingsworth resigned at the end of the season to become the district athletic director.

Hollingsworth was the coach at Lexington for 16 years.