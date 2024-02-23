Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball region tournament box scores for 2024

Region tournaments in high school basketball have kicked off across West Tennessee. Here are the box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County area teams:

FRIDAY

Girls

Region 7-3A Tournament

South Gibson 47, Fayette-Ware 37

S. Gibson 13 9 13 12 — 55 Fayette-Ware 4 14 8 11 — 62

South Gibson (47) — Karson Dunn 16, Hallie Allen 15, Reed 8, Lewis 8.

Fayette-Ware (37) — Markala Terry 11, Yates 7, Buggs 9, Herron 7, Robertson 3.

3-pointers: SG – Dunn 4, Lewis 2, Allen; FW – Herron 2, Robertson. Records: SG 18-14; FW 12-10.

Region 7-2A Tournament

Gibson County 60, Madison 21

Madison 7 6 2 6 — 21 Gibson Co. 17 11 22 10 — 60

Madison (21) — Wainscott 8, Bowman 5, Chouinard 3, Nye 2, A. Mize 2, J. Mize 1.

Gibson County (60) — Micah Hart 15, A’Kira Riding 11, Sania Reaves 11, Kailey Davidson 11, Patterson 4, Lannom 4, Skinner 2, Turner 2.

3-pointers: M – Wainscott, Chouinard, Bowman; GC – Davidson 3, Riding, Hart. Records: GC 32-1; M 15-13.

Westview 64, Riverside 41

Riverside 8 9 14 10 — 41 Westview 22 15 19 8 — 64

Riverside (41) — Jayla Davenport 17, McDonald 6, Montgomery 6, Pratt 5, Wade 4, Rosson 3.

Westview (64) — McCall Sims 24, Kylee Alexander 22, Evans 3, Trevathan 8, Rogers 3, Hayden 2, Reed 2.

3-pointers: R – Montgomery, McDonald, Rosson; W – Sims 5, Alexander 2, Trevathan 2. Records: W 21-5; R 13-17.

Region 7-1A Tournament

Greenfield 64, West Carroll 28

W. Carroll 6 9 7 6 — 28 Greenfield 26 17 13 8 — 64

West Carroll (28) — Nyonna Parker 12, Hailey Mitchell 10, Vernon 3, Metcalf 3.

Greenfield (64) — Jayleigh Bowers 16, Rayanna Fisher 14, Anastyn Vujicic 13, Alford 9, Little 4, Abernathy 4, Capps 2, McCallister 2.

3-pointers: WC – Vernon; G – Vujicic 3, Bowers 2, Fisher. Records: G 20-9; WC 7-14.

Humboldt 45, Gleason 42

Gleason 12 13 11 6 — 42 Humboldt 4 15 13 13 — 45

Gleason (42) — Autumn Mingle 18, Arnold 2, Leach 6, Beasley 4, Whitworth 2.

Humboldt (45) — Kendall McLemore 23, Sabryna Day 12, Tamyra Patterson 10.

3-pointers: G – Mingle 2; H – Day 4, McLemore 2. Records: H 19-7; G 15-15.

South Fulton 78, Bradford 32

Bradford 4 11 10 7 — 32 S. Fulton 28 22 16 12 — 78

Bradford (32) — Rebecca Wood 22, Reynolds 5, Malone 3

South Fulton (78) — Anna Gore 26, Katie Barclay 12, Aubree Gore 10, Maddie Gray 10, Abbi McFarland 10, Puckett 5, Wilson 2.

3-pointers: B – Wood 2, Reynolds, Malone; SF – Au. Gore 2, An. Gore 4, Gray, Barclay 2, McFarland 3. Records: SF 19-8; B 11-18.