Levern Box, aged 87, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2024 at her home in Humboldt, TN surrounded by her family. She was born in Humboldt on August 26, 1936, daughter of Charles and Annie Evans. Levern spent most of her life living in Hanover Park Illinois working at Glen Crest middle school in Glen Ellyn. After her retirement she moved back to Tennessee. Levern is remembered for being a hard worker who would help anyone. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Levern also enjoyed going to garage sales on the weekends.

Levern was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aaron; and her siblings, Don Evans, JC Evans, OB Evans and Florence Evans. She will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her daughter, Linda (husband Lloyd); her three sons, Jimmy, Bobby, and Steve (wife Karen); seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

A graveside service was held at Salem Cemetery in Gadsden TN on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 1 PM