McKenzie boys, Middleton girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 14

All district tournaments will have wrapped up by Tuesday night, and it will be time to focus on region tournaments. That is when only the best of the best get to advance.

Region tournaments are tough with only two teams advancing to the sectional round of the postseason.

District champions have proven to be peaking at the right time. McKenzie boys won the District 12-1A title, and the Rebels are now ranked this week.

Middleton girls finished runner-up in District 13-1A, but that was good enough to move back into the rankings.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Union City (24-5) – Results: Beat Lake County 84-37. This week: District 14-1A Championship; Region 7-1A Tournament. Last week: No. 1.

2. Munford (20-3) – Results: Beat Covington 50-47. This week: District 15-3A Championship; Region 8-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 2.

3. Dyer County (25-2) – Results: Beat South Gibson 82-63. This week: District 13-3A Championship; Region 7-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 4.

4. Bolivar (20-5) – Results: Beat Fayette-Ware 42-35. This week: District 14-3A Championship; Region 7-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 5.

5. Haywood (18-9) – Results: Beat Fayette-Ware 46-36; Beat Bolton 92-61. This week: District 14-3A Championship; Region 7-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 9.

6. Fayette-Ware (19-5) – Results: Lost to Haywood 46-36; Lost to Bolivar 42-35. This week: District 14-3A Consolation; Region 7-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 3.

7. Dyersburg (19-7) – Results: Beat Obion County 82-70. This week: District 13-3A Championship; Region 7-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 7.

8. TCA (22-7) – Results: Beat Harding Academy 76-63; Beat Lausanne 70-63; Lost to ECS 56-19. This week: Division II-A State XII. Last week: No. 8.

9. USJ (21-6) – Results: Lost to Lausanne 62-58. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 6.

10. Humboldt (19-8) – Results: Beat West Carroll 83-41. This week: District 13-1A Championship; Region 7-1A Tournament. Last week: No. 11.

11. Chester County (20-6) – Results: Beat North Side 67-60. This week: District 12-3A Championship; Region 6-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 12.

12. Ripley (21-7) – Results: Beat Milan 66-15. This week: District 14-2A Championship; Region 7-2A Tournament. Last week: No. 14.

13. Jackson Christian (21-8) – Results: Lost to ECS 46-44. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 10.

14. McKenzie (18-7) – Results: Beat McEwen 65-57; Beat Houston County 40-31. This week: Region 6-1A Tournament. Last week: Not ranked.

15. Middleton (18-6) – Results: Beat Halls 46-33. This week: District 13-1A Championship; Region 7-1A Tournament. Last week: No. 15.

Dropped out: North Side (18-8).

On the bubble: Camden (21-7); Gleason (18-11); South Side (13-7).

Girls

1. Gibson County (31-1) – Results: Beat Ripley 73-26; Beat Westview 54-34. This week: Region 7-2A Tournament. Last week: No. 1.

2. Huntingdon (24-5) – Results: Beat Camden 61-24; Beat Stewart County 66-30. This week: Region-2A Tournament. Last week: No. 3.

3. USJ (21-5) – Results: Beat Harding Academy 77-42; Beat Lausanne 58-39; Beat Jackson Christian 45-42. This week: Division II-A State Quarterfinals. Last week: No. 4.

4. Dyersburg (22-4) – Results: Beat Obion County 54-48. This week: District 13-3A Championship; Region 7-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 3.

5. Chester County (24-3) – Results: Beat Lexington 50-22. This week: District 12-3A Championship; Region 6-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 5.

6. Westview (20-5) – Results: Beat Peabody 32-22; Lost to Gibson County 54-34. This week: Region 7-2A Tournament. Last week: No. 6.

7. Jackson Christian (20-7) – Results: Beat Northpoint Christian 53-23; Beat FACS 58-48; Lost to USJ 45-42. This week: Division II-A State Quarterfinals. Last week: No. 7.

8. South Side (21-6) – Results:Beat McNairy Central 44-37. This week: District 12-3A Championship; Region 6-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 8.

9. Scotts Hill (21-6) – Results: Beat Madison 52-32; Beat JCM 41-35. This week: Region 7-2A Tournament. Last week: No. 11.

10. Crockett County (20-7) – Results: Beat South Gibson 42-37. This week: District 13-3A Championship; Region 7-3A Tournament. Last week: No. 9.

11. Greenfield (19-9) – Results: Beat Union City 44-40; Beat South Fulton 55-36. Up next: Region 7-1A Tournament. Last week: No. 14.

12. McKenzie (17-6) – Results: Beat Bruceton 73-31; Lost to McEwen 56-52. Up next: Region 6-1A Tournament. Last week: No. 10.

13. Humboldt (18-7) – Results: Beat West Carroll 53-19; Beat Middleton 49-43. This week: Region 7-1A Tournament. Last week: No. 15.

14. South Fulton (18-8) – Results: Beat Gleason 49-35; Lost to Greenfield 55-36. Up next: Region 7-1A Tournament: Last week: No. 13.

15. Middleton (18-5) – Results: Beat Bradford 62-20; Lost to Humboldt 49-43. Up next: Region 7-1A Tournament. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: South Gibson (17-13).

On the bubble: JCM (17-11); Middleton (18-5); Peabody (18-12).