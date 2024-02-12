Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball district tournament box scores for 2024

District tournaments in high school basketball have kicked off across West Tennessee. Here are the box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County area teams:

MONDAY (Feb. 12)

Girls

District 13-1A Tournament

Bradford 58, Halls 44

Halls 9 15 8 12 — 44 Bradford 10 8 25 15 — 58

Halls (44) — Diamond Williams 15, Crew 5, Gordon 7, Riddick 8, Stover 7.

Bradford (58) — Rebecca Wood 40, Dunn 7, Reynolds 8, Graves 3.

3-pointers: H – Crew, Stover; B – Wood 5, Dunn, Graves. Records: B 10-16; H 5-23.

West Carroll 58, Clarksburg 56

W. Carroll 10 20 13 15 — 58 Clarksburg 15 20 11 10 — 56

West Carroll (58) — Nyonna Parker 25, Aniya Metcalf 12, Ai. Metcalf 8, Vernon 4, Mitchell 9.

Clarksburg (56) — Addison Milam 19, Sam Seagraves 13, Libby Autry 13, Crum 2, Webb 4, Abdullah 5.

3-pointers: WC – An. Metcalf 4, AI. Metcalf 2, Parker; C – Milam 5, Abdullah. Records: WC 7-11; C 4-17.

District 14-1A Tournament

Gleason 57, Dresden 55

Gleason 10 18 15 14 — 57 Dresden 15 15 12 13 — 55

Gleason (57) — Autumn Mingle 33, Skylar Arnold 15, Perry 6, Leach 2, Whitworth 1.

Dresden (55) — Paisley Pittman 20, Allie Spaulding 15, Kaylee Jarred 12, H. Jarred 8.

3-pointers: G – Mingle; D – . Records: G 15-12; D 17-10.

District 14-2A Tournament

Ripley 33, Milan 24

Milan 4 8 6 6 — 24 Ripley 4 4 17 8 — 33

Milan (24) — T. Adkisson 6, Williamson 6, Redmond 5, Curry, Grant 2.

Ripley (33) — Kennedy Owen 14, Bonds 4, Hayes 2, Boyd 3, Russell 4, Smith 6.

3-pointers: M – Williamson; R – Owen, Boyd, Smith. Records: M 5-20; R 5-23.