Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball district tournament box scores for 2024
District tournaments in high school basketball have kicked off across West Tennessee. Here are the box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County area teams:
MONDAY (Feb. 12)
Girls
District 13-1A Tournament
Bradford 58, Halls 44
|Halls
|9
|15
|8
|12
|—
|44
|Bradford
|10
|8
|25
|15
|—
|58
Halls (44) — Diamond Williams 15, Crew 5, Gordon 7, Riddick 8, Stover 7.
Bradford (58) — Rebecca Wood 40, Dunn 7, Reynolds 8, Graves 3.
3-pointers: H – Crew, Stover; B – Wood 5, Dunn, Graves. Records: B 10-16; H 5-23.
West Carroll 58, Clarksburg 56
|W. Carroll
|10
|20
|13
|15
|—
|58
|Clarksburg
|15
|20
|11
|10
|—
|56
West Carroll (58) — Nyonna Parker 25, Aniya Metcalf 12, Ai. Metcalf 8, Vernon 4, Mitchell 9.
Clarksburg (56) — Addison Milam 19, Sam Seagraves 13, Libby Autry 13, Crum 2, Webb 4, Abdullah 5.
3-pointers: WC – An. Metcalf 4, AI. Metcalf 2, Parker; C – Milam 5, Abdullah. Records: WC 7-11; C 4-17.
District 14-1A Tournament
Gleason 57, Dresden 55
|Gleason
|10
|18
|15
|14
|—
|57
|Dresden
|15
|15
|12
|13
|—
|55
Gleason (57) — Autumn Mingle 33, Skylar Arnold 15, Perry 6, Leach 2, Whitworth 1.
Dresden (55) — Paisley Pittman 20, Allie Spaulding 15, Kaylee Jarred 12, H. Jarred 8.
3-pointers: G – Mingle; D – . Records: G 15-12; D 17-10.
District 14-2A Tournament
Ripley 33, Milan 24
|Milan
|4
|8
|6
|6
|—
|24
|Ripley
|4
|4
|17
|8
|—
|33
Milan (24) — T. Adkisson 6, Williamson 6, Redmond 5, Curry, Grant 2.
Ripley (33) — Kennedy Owen 14, Bonds 4, Hayes 2, Boyd 3, Russell 4, Smith 6.
3-pointers: M – Williamson; R – Owen, Boyd, Smith. Records: M 5-20; R 5-23.