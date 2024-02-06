Graveside services for Martha Alice Nelson O’Connor, 100, of Hendersonville, Tenn. were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024 in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. O’Connor died January 14, 2024.

She was born July 29, 1923, to Ruby and Joe Nelson in Eaton, Tenn. In 1948 she married James O’Connor.

Mrs. O’Connor was a longtime resident of Humboldt, Tenn. where she enjoyed working at the former St. Mary’s Hospital. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by two children, Edie Heine (Max) and James Nelson O’Connor; six grandchildren, Aaron Heine (Grace), Ben Heine (Ellen), Connor Heine (Heli), Dustin Heine, Dr. Courtney O’Connor and Alexander O’Connor; and five great-grandchildren.