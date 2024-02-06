James William Torrance

Funeral services for Mr. James Torrance, 63, were held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 5, 2024 in the sanctuary of Medina First Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Gearin and Rev. Steve Massey officiating. Burial followed in Centerville Cemetery.

Mr. Torrance passed away at his home Thursday, February 1, 2024.

He was born in Humboldt to the late Rollin Melvin Torrance and Mary Louise (Dycus) Torrance Wright.

Mr. Torrance was owner of J. T. Construction for 26 years and was a member of several hunting and fishing clubs. He loved his family and especially being pawpaw. The Torrances attended Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Jackson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Jerry Lee Torrance; and sister, Rebecca Torrance.

Mr. Torrance is survived by his wife of nearly 12 years, Ginger Torrance; children, Steven Torrance and wife Heather, Kelly Massey and husband Steve, and Paige Torrance; step-son, Cade Chambers and wife Johanna; brother, Rollin “Bubba” Torrance and wife Debbie; sister, Patricia Morton; grandchildren, Drake, Max, Liam, Otto, Hunter (Savanah), Hannah, Lydia; and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.