Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 13 of basketball season
Week 13 is here, which means the final week of the high school basketball regular season. Check out what games are happening in Gibson County and Weakley County:
GIBSON COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Basketball
Clarksburg at West Carroll, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
McKenzie at Milan, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Middleton, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Halls, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Clarksburg, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
Ripley at Milan, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Middleton, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Westview at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Middleton at West Carroll, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
South Gibson at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
High School Basketball
Ripley at Westview, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Fulton City (Ky.), 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Lake County at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Union City, 6 p.m.; Westview at Ripley, 6 p.m.; Dresden at South Fulton, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
Greenfield at Bruceton, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Halls, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Westview at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at South Fulton, 6 p.m.