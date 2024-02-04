Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 13 of basketball season

Week 13 is here, which means the final week of the high school basketball regular season. Check out what games are happening in Gibson County and Weakley County:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Clarksburg at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

McKenzie at Milan, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Middleton, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Halls, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Clarksburg, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Ripley at Milan, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Middleton, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Westview at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Middleton at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

South Gibson at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Ripley at Westview, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Fulton City (Ky.), 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Lake County at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Union City, 6 p.m.; Westview at Ripley, 6 p.m.; Dresden at South Fulton, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Greenfield at Bruceton, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Halls, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Westview at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at South Fulton, 6 p.m.