Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 23, 2024
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BOYS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bartlett (9) 18-2 125 1
2. Cordova (2) 19-1 118 2
3. Ravenwood (1) 16-2 93 4
4. Cookeville (1) 16-3 81 3
5. Siegel 17-2 74 5
6. Independence 15-4 59 6
7. Powell 16-2 44 8
8. Bearden 18-4 41 7
9. Franklin 12-4 27 9
10. Rhea County 20-4 23 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. Fulton (9) 18-2 123 1
2. Fayette Ware (3) 16-1 119 2
3. Dyer County 17-1 95 3
4. Lawrence County 15-3 83 4
5. Upperman (1) 15-4 65 5
6. Munford 12-2 54 6
7. Bolivar Central 15-3 45 8
8. Unicoi County 18-5 34 7
9. Ridgeway 12-5 26 9
10. Chester County 14-3 22 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 12.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. Douglass (11) 20-0 119 1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 17-3 104 2
3. Kingston 15-4 80 3
4. Tyner Academy 12-2 77 4
5. Grundy County 13-2 62 6
6. South Greene 16-4 52 7
7. Austin-East 12-6 45 5
8. Westmoreland 14-4 41 8
9. Summertown 16-5 24 9
10. Camden 14-5 13 T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Santa Fe (9) 16-1 115 1
2. Harriman (3) 16-1 110 2
3. Union City 16-5 84 5
4. Middleton 12-4 79 3
5. Pickett County 12-4 74 4
6. University 12-5 45 6
7. Eagleville 13-6 35 7
8. Chattanooga Preparatory 9-6 30 8
9. Houston County 13-4 27 10
10. Humboldt 11-8 17 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hillcrest 13. Wayne County 13.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Pope John Paul II (9) 22-3 99 1
2. Briarcrest (2) 12-2 79 5
3. McCallie 13-3 78 2
4. Brentwood Academy 16-2 76 3
5. Baylor (1) 13-3 71 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Webb 54. MUS 23.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (8) 21-1 114 1
2. First Assembly Christian (4) 12-3 90 3
3. BGA 17-2 89 2
4. Goodpasture 16-3 70 5
5. Providence Christian Academy 14-3 66 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 13. Trinity Christian Academy 12.
GIRLS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bradley Central (10) 16-1 116 1
2. Bearden (1) 18-1 99 2
3. Sevier County 18-2 90 3
4. Clarksville 17-0 84 4
5. Coffee County 18-3 68 5
6. Cookeville (1) 15-3 59 6
7. Brentwood 14-2 48 7
8. Campbell County 16-2 42 8
9. Columbia 16-4 19 9
10. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 16-5 16 T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lebanon 14.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. White County (4) 20-2 109 2
(tie) Upperman (8) 18-2 109 1
3. Heritage Maryville 19-2 93 3
4. Dyersburg 16-2 86 4
5. David Crockett 16-2 74 5
6. Chester County 16-2 59 6
7. Northview Academy 15-4 47 7
8. Signal Mountain 12-1 23 10
9. Clinton 15-4 19 9
10. Cumberland County 13-5 18 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. McMinn Central (11) 19-2 118 1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 19-2 96 2
3. Loretto 17-1 93 3
4. Gibson County (1) 22-1 89 6
5. Huntingdon 16-4 68 4
6. Cheatham County 17-2 58 5
7. Westview 14-3 40 8
(tie) Summertown 16-5 40 7
9. York Institute 13-5 29 9
10. Peabody 15-6 15 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County (10) 17-3 114 1
2. Pickett County 13-2 103 2
3. Cloudland (2) 15-0 97 3
4. Moore County 15-5 76 4
5. Richland 13-5 55 5
(tie) Sunbright 14-2 55 6
7. North Greene 16-6 39 7
8. Middle College 16-2 29 8
9. Sale Creek 13-4 27 T10
10. Clarkrange 13-7 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden 16.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Knoxville Catholic (8) 16-3 115 1
2. Father Ryan (4) 17-2 111 2
3. Hutchison School 12-2 94 3
4. Chattanooga Christian 12-4 86 4
5. Lipscomb Academy 13-6 30 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24. Knoxville Webb 20.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Providence Christian Academy 8) 12-03 112 1
2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (3) 19-05 98 2
3. King’s Academy 14-04 88 4
4. Goodpasture 13-03 87 3
5. University-Jackson (1) 13-5 74 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 15.<
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; Mirror-ExchangeWCMT, Martin.