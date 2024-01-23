 Skip to content

Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 23, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (9)                          18-2    125  1

2. Cordova (2)                           19-1    118  2

3. Ravenwood (1)                         16-2    93   4

4. Cookeville (1)                        16-3    81   3

5. Siegel                               17-2    74   5

6. Independence                          15-4    59   6

7. Powell                               16-2    44   8

8. Bearden                              18-4    41   7

9. Franklin                             12-4    27   9

10. Rhea County                           20-4    23   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (9)                           18-2    123  1

2. Fayette Ware (3)                      16-1    119  2

3. Dyer County                           17-1    95   3

4. Lawrence County                       15-3    83   4

5. Upperman (1)                          15-4    65   5

6. Munford                              12-2    54   6

7. Bolivar Central                       15-3    45   8

8. Unicoi County                         18-5    34   7

9. Ridgeway                             12-5    26   9

10. Chester County                        14-3    22   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (11)                         20-0    119  1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1)                17-3    104  2

3. Kingston                             15-4    80   3

4. Tyner Academy                         12-2    77   4

5. Grundy County                         13-2    62   6

6. South Greene                          16-4    52   7

7. Austin-East                           12-6    45   5

8. Westmoreland                          14-4    41   8

9. Summertown                           16-5    24   9

10. Camden                               14-5    13   T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Santa Fe (9)                          16-1    115  1

2. Harriman (3)                          16-1    110  2

3. Union City                           16-5    84   5

4. Middleton                            12-4    79   3

5. Pickett County                        12-4    74   4

6. University                           12-5    45   6

7. Eagleville                           13-6    35   7

8. Chattanooga Preparatory               9-6     30   8

9. Houston County                        13-4    27   10

10. Humboldt                             11-8    17   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hillcrest 13. Wayne County 13.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Pope John Paul II (9)                 22-3    99   1

2. Briarcrest (2)                        12-2    79   5

3. McCallie                             13-3    78   2

4. Brentwood Academy                     16-2    76   3

5. Baylor (1)                           13-3    71   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Webb 54. MUS 23.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (8)        21-1    114  1

2. First Assembly Christian (4)          12-3    90   3

3. BGA                                  17-2    89   2

4. Goodpasture                           16-3    70   5

5. Providence Christian Academy          14-3    66   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 13. Trinity Christian Academy 12.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (10)                       16-1    116  1

2. Bearden (1)                                18-1    99   2

3. Sevier County                              18-2    90   3

4. Clarksville                                17-0    84   4

5. Coffee County                              18-3    68   5

6. Cookeville (1)                             15-3    59   6

7. Brentwood                                  14-2    48   7

8. Campbell County                            16-2    42   8

9. Columbia                                   16-4    19   9

10. Morristown-Hamblen High School East         16-5    16   T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lebanon 14.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. White County (4)                           20-2    109  2

(tie) Upperman (8)                             18-2    109  1

3. Heritage Maryville                         19-2    93   3

4. Dyersburg                                  16-2    86   4

5. David Crockett                             16-2    74   5

6. Chester County                             16-2    59   6

7. Northview Academy                          15-4    47   7

8. Signal Mountain                            12-1    23   10

9. Clinton                                    15-4    19   9

10. Cumberland County                          13-5    18   8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (11)                        19-2    118  1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman                         19-2    96   2

3. Loretto                                    17-1    93   3

4. Gibson County (1)                          22-1    89   6

5. Huntingdon                                 16-4    68   4

6. Cheatham County                            17-2    58   5

7. Westview                                   14-3    40   8

(tie) Summertown                               16-5    40   7

9. York Institute                             13-5    29   9

10. Peabody                                    15-6    15   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (10)                          17-3    114  1

2. Pickett County                             13-2    103  2

3. Cloudland (2)                              15-0    97   3

4. Moore County                               15-5    76   4

5. Richland                                   13-5    55   5

(tie) Sunbright                                14-2    55   6

7. North Greene                               16-6    39   7

8. Middle College                             16-2    29   8

9. Sale Creek                                 13-4    27   T10

10. Clarkrange                                 13-7    21   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden 16.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Knoxville Catholic (8)                     16-3    115  1

2. Father Ryan (4)                            17-2    111  2

3. Hutchison School                           12-2    94   3

4. Chattanooga Christian                      12-4    86   4

5. Lipscomb Academy                           13-6    30   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24. Knoxville Webb 20.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Providence Christian Academy 8)             12-03   112  1

2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (3)              19-05   98   2

3. King’s Academy                             14-04   88   4

4. Goodpasture                                13-03   87   3

5. University-Jackson (1)                     13-5    74   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 15.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; Mirror-ExchangeWCMT, Martin.

