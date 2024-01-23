Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Jan. 23, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (9) 18-2 125 1

2. Cordova (2) 19-1 118 2

3. Ravenwood (1) 16-2 93 4

4. Cookeville (1) 16-3 81 3

5. Siegel 17-2 74 5

6. Independence 15-4 59 6

7. Powell 16-2 44 8

8. Bearden 18-4 41 7

9. Franklin 12-4 27 9

10. Rhea County 20-4 23 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (9) 18-2 123 1

2. Fayette Ware (3) 16-1 119 2

3. Dyer County 17-1 95 3

4. Lawrence County 15-3 83 4

5. Upperman (1) 15-4 65 5

6. Munford 12-2 54 6

7. Bolivar Central 15-3 45 8

8. Unicoi County 18-5 34 7

9. Ridgeway 12-5 26 9

10. Chester County 14-3 22 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (11) 20-0 119 1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (1) 17-3 104 2

3. Kingston 15-4 80 3

4. Tyner Academy 12-2 77 4

5. Grundy County 13-2 62 6

6. South Greene 16-4 52 7

7. Austin-East 12-6 45 5

8. Westmoreland 14-4 41 8

9. Summertown 16-5 24 9

10. Camden 14-5 13 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Santa Fe (9) 16-1 115 1

2. Harriman (3) 16-1 110 2

3. Union City 16-5 84 5

4. Middleton 12-4 79 3

5. Pickett County 12-4 74 4

6. University 12-5 45 6

7. Eagleville 13-6 35 7

8. Chattanooga Preparatory 9-6 30 8

9. Houston County 13-4 27 10

10. Humboldt 11-8 17 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hillcrest 13. Wayne County 13.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Pope John Paul II (9) 22-3 99 1

2. Briarcrest (2) 12-2 79 5

3. McCallie 13-3 78 2

4. Brentwood Academy 16-2 76 3

5. Baylor (1) 13-3 71 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Webb 54. MUS 23.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (8) 21-1 114 1

2. First Assembly Christian (4) 12-3 90 3

3. BGA 17-2 89 2

4. Goodpasture 16-3 70 5

5. Providence Christian Academy 14-3 66 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 13. Trinity Christian Academy 12.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (10) 16-1 116 1

2. Bearden (1) 18-1 99 2

3. Sevier County 18-2 90 3

4. Clarksville 17-0 84 4

5. Coffee County 18-3 68 5

6. Cookeville (1) 15-3 59 6

7. Brentwood 14-2 48 7

8. Campbell County 16-2 42 8

9. Columbia 16-4 19 9

10. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 16-5 16 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lebanon 14.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. White County (4) 20-2 109 2

(tie) Upperman (8) 18-2 109 1

3. Heritage Maryville 19-2 93 3

4. Dyersburg 16-2 86 4

5. David Crockett 16-2 74 5

6. Chester County 16-2 59 6

7. Northview Academy 15-4 47 7

8. Signal Mountain 12-1 23 10

9. Clinton 15-4 19 9

10. Cumberland County 13-5 18 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (11) 19-2 118 1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 19-2 96 2

3. Loretto 17-1 93 3

4. Gibson County (1) 22-1 89 6

5. Huntingdon 16-4 68 4

6. Cheatham County 17-2 58 5

7. Westview 14-3 40 8

(tie) Summertown 16-5 40 7

9. York Institute 13-5 29 9

10. Peabody 15-6 15 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (10) 17-3 114 1

2. Pickett County 13-2 103 2

3. Cloudland (2) 15-0 97 3

4. Moore County 15-5 76 4

5. Richland 13-5 55 5

(tie) Sunbright 14-2 55 6

7. North Greene 16-6 39 7

8. Middle College 16-2 29 8

9. Sale Creek 13-4 27 T10

10. Clarkrange 13-7 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden 16.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Knoxville Catholic (8) 16-3 115 1

2. Father Ryan (4) 17-2 111 2

3. Hutchison School 12-2 94 3

4. Chattanooga Christian 12-4 86 4

5. Lipscomb Academy 13-6 30 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24. Knoxville Webb 20.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Providence Christian Academy 8) 12-03 112 1

2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (3) 19-05 98 2

3. King’s Academy 14-04 88 4

4. Goodpasture 13-03 87 3

5. University-Jackson (1) 13-5 74 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northpoint 15.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; Mirror-ExchangeWCMT, Martin.