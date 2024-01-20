Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 11 of basketball season

Week 10 was a complete wash with the snow cancelling every game across the Gibson County and Weakley County areas. But Week 11 begins Tuesday, so here is the schedule for the upcoming week:

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Obion County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Halls, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Clarksburg at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Middleton at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County at Peabody, 6 p.m.; North Side at West Carroll (G), 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Westview at Milan, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Clarksburg, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Dyer County, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Ripley, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County at South Gibson, 4 p.m.; Milan at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Dresden at Lake County, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Lake County at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Westview at Camden, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Greenfield at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Westview at Milan, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Union City, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Union City at Gleason, 1:30 p.m.