Humboldt musician featured in museum exhibit

by Danny Wade

The Humboldt History Museum regularly has exhibits and feature artifacts, photos and other historical content from the Humboldt area, the United States and around the world. A new exhibit that is now open is on the life of Humboldt’s own, Robert “Bob” W. Cole. The exhibit runs through the month of January.

“This African-American history exhibit of Bob Cole’s life has pieces from his military (career), to his musical career,” Humboldt History Museum Curator Tony Kail said.

Kail said some called Cole a true renaissance man and that his life was an amazing adventure.

Open piece in the exhibit is from when he was an honoree of the Pro Arts Society of Philadelphia and offers a brief history of Cole’s life, stating, “Robert ‘Bob’ W. Cole, born and reared in Humboldt, has been honored by Pro Arts Society of Philadelphia as a 1996 honoree. He not only received written congratulations from President Bill Clinton but a dinner and concert was held on February 25 in Philadelphia.

“Cole received his BS degree in Music from Tennessee State University and a M.Ed. degree from Penn State University. Further study was pursued at Ohio State, Oberlin Conservatory of Music and Temple University College of Music.

“After serving as a bandsman in the Eighth Division of the US Army and as Chaplain’s assistant in the Korean Theater, Cole began an extensive teaching career in Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, specializing in vocal and instrumental music.

“At Lawrence Intermediate School in New Jersey, Cole programmed and organized winter and spring concerts, developed music curricula for the middle schools, and supervised student teachers from Trenton State College and Westminster Choir College. After retirement he taught college music fundamentals and music literature at Trenton State College. Presently he is house manager of the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia, the oldest continuous running playhouse in the United States,” as stated in the exhibit piece.

Two impressive pieces in the exhibit are a large family Bible that dates back to 1879 and a large framed Cole family coat of arms.

In 2010, Cole was one of three inductees in the Humboldt Hall of Fame. His Hall of Fame bio stated he was a noted band director, Army chaplain and accomplished pianist. That year, the Humboldt Hall of Fame Reception, which had typically been held inside the West Tennessee Regional Art Center, was moved to First United Methodist Church in order for Cole to perform on the piano. Co-inductees that year were Ralph Jones Jr. and Murray Warmath.

Those wanting to see the Cole exhibit should visit the Humboldt History Museum. The museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is located on Main Street in the former city hall building, along with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and the West Tennessee Regional Art Center. Curator Kail said the exhibit would also be available by appointment. Contact Kail at 731-693-1790 for more information.