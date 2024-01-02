Delmus Lee Thomas “D. L.”, 87, owner of Thomas’ Farms, died at his home on December 24, 2023 after the celebration of Christmas with his family surrounding him.

Mr. Thomas was born August 21, 1936 in Gadsden to the late Hoyt and Irene (Sally) Thomas. He attended Gadsden Public School System.

On December 26, 1954, he married Faye Climer. He began farming at a very young age and farmed until his sickness made it impossible to continue. Mr. Thomas was selected as Future Young Farmer of the Year and “Farming for the Future” Outstanding Conservationist Citation was presented to Thomas Farms by Woodmen of the World in 1996. He was also a member of the National Guard. Mr. Thomas was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He lived his life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of talking. He loved to talk and believed that is how a person learned about the world. He would talk to anyone as long as they would listen.

Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Emily Prince.

He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Faye Thomas; daughter, Beverly (David) Prince; sons, Steven (Donna) Thomas and Jeff (Tammy) Thomas; five grandchildren, Tyler (Jodie) Prince, Stephanie (Greg) Boling, Clayton (Joni) Thomas, Austin (Rachel) Thomas and Blake Thomas; 11 great-grandchildren, Brayden Thomas, Porter, Millee and Collins Prince, Tatum, Knox and Graham Thomas, Avery and Easton Boling, and Conner and Luke Thomas.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt with Bro. Jake Fry officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Delmus Thomas.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.